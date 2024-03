I’d be okay with Canelo/Munguia if it was happening this weekend instead of Munguia/Ryder. It’s an acceptable keep busy fight for an active champion. I think Canelo’s favoured May and September dates should be saved for bigger opponents than Munguia.



If there is good news here it’s that Munguia likely won’t be ready for May. He’ll win on Saturday, but it won’t be a walk in the park. I expect him to pick up some sort of injury or cut that will put him out of the running for May.



Finally, does anyone know the status of this Amazon deal? You’d think they’d have made a deal knowing they’d be able to start with a bang, but so far nothing.