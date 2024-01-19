Kovalev's Man Bag said: I was really hoping they wouldn't go with the whole Charlo brothers revenge angle. If we get this next then that'll leave one fight left on Canelo's $100+ million contract with PBC. Benavidez is the only logical opponent. I'm expecting it to be in mid-September around Mexican Independence Day. Click to expand...

I told you he will fight anyone other than Benavidez. He won't be the last fight either. That will be Crawford. lol. Totally shameless and disgusting if Mall gets a shot at 168 undisputed next.He was the only logical opponent last sept, but Canelo always finds someone else. He is logical in May also. Both are fit and active and ready to go. This last fight grand final thing is idiotic. Its not Canelos retirement fight he will fight beyond 2024. You fight the opponents who earned the fight. Thats apparently what Canelo and his fan boys used to argue, but now when you earn the fight you need to go to the back of the line anyway.