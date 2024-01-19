Rumored Canelo vs Jermall May 4th PBC PPV

I was really hoping they wouldn't go with the whole Charlo brothers revenge angle. If we get this next then that'll leave one fight left on Canelo's $100+ million contract with PBC. Benavidez is the only logical opponent. I'm expecting it to be in mid-September around Mexican Independence Day.
 
This would be okay as a non-PPV fight, but I won’t be paying to watch it. I’m guessing Crawford will be in September and then Canelo will retire. I doubt he fights Benavides unless the Saudis come calling.
 
So is September Munguia or Benavidez I wonder?
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I was really hoping they wouldn't go with the whole Charlo brothers revenge angle. If we get this next then that'll leave one fight left on Canelo's $100+ million contract with PBC. Benavidez is the only logical opponent. I'm expecting it to be in mid-September around Mexican Independence Day.
Click to expand...

I told you he will fight anyone other than Benavidez. He won't be the last fight either. That will be Crawford. lol. Totally shameless and disgusting if Mall gets a shot at 168 undisputed next.

Benavidez is the only logical opponent
Click to expand...
Click to expand...

He was the only logical opponent last sept, but Canelo always finds someone else. He is logical in May also. Both are fit and active and ready to go. This last fight grand final thing is idiotic. Its not Canelos retirement fight he will fight beyond 2024. You fight the opponents who earned the fight. Thats apparently what Canelo and his fan boys used to argue, but now when you earn the fight you need to go to the back of the line anyway.
 
Colin Mackie said:
This would be okay as a non-PPV fight, but I won’t be paying to watch it. I’m guessing Crawford will be in September and then Canelo will retire. I doubt he fights Benavides unless the Saudis come calling.
Click to expand...

Whats intriguing about beating a cherry pick who is not even fit to be fighting?
 
Roids said:
I told you he will fight anyone other than Benavidez. He won't be the last fight either. That will be Crawford. lol. Totally shameless and disgusting if Mall gets a shot at 168 undisputed next.
Click to expand...
I doubt it. Benavidez as his last PBC opponent makes much more sense than Bud who has never fought higher than welter. The lowest weight Canelo could probably make nowadays is 168 or a catchweight a few pounds lighter. Canelo vs Benavidez is the showdown that everyone is anticipating not a fight against Bud.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I doubt it. Benavidez as his last PBC opponent makes much more sense than Bud who has never fought higher than welter. The lowest weight Canelo could probably make nowadays is 168 or a catchweight a few pounds lighter. Canelo vs Benavidez is the showdown that everyone is anticipating not a fight against Bud.
Click to expand...

Nobody was anticipating Canelo vs the Charlos at this time of their careers yet it seems to be happening. You still don't realize Canelo doesn't give a crap about what the people want. He wants lay up fights and easy money.
 
Roids said:
Nobody was anticipating Canelo vs the Charlos at this time of their careers yet it seems to be happening. You still don't realize Canelo doesn't give a crap about what the people want. He wants lay up fights and easy money.
Click to expand...
You usually don't see the most anticipated match-up(s) until the end of a fighter's multi-fight contract. They build up to the big one. I guarantee that the last fight on Canelo's PBC contract will be the most high profile. Canelo vs Benavidez will sell really well. Canelo vs Bud probably wouldn't since many would disregard it as a mismatch due to the size disparity. Which one makes more sense financially, for legacy, and for the fans? The former match-up does, not the latter.
 
Canelo success at super middleweight is down to his skill as a boxer and also a weak division.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I was really hoping they wouldn't go with the whole Charlo brothers revenge angle. If we get this next then that'll leave one fight left on Canelo's $100+ million contract with PBC. Benavidez is the only logical opponent. I'm expecting it to be in mid-September around Mexican Independence Day.
Click to expand...
Or stall it for some of that Saudi Turkey money........
He can potentially get away with 2 guys not named Benavidez still get the same contract money (minus ppv & gate difference)....
Then run up a whole new separate giant bag for Benavidez alone in Saudi.

Is there something in Canelo's PBC deal that requires him to fight Benavidez????
Think I remember hearing something like that before.
 
I think Jermell at this point was a more disciplined dedicated version of Jermall. Jermall is a bit bigger, may or may not be a bit stronger now a days. Takes less risk. Ultimately Canelo beat Jermell soooo soooo bad I dont think a compromised Jermall is going to be an interesting fight either Unless he gets old overnight.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
Or stall it for some of that Saudi Turkey money........
He can potentially get away with 2 guys not named Benavidez still get the same contract money (minus ppv & gate difference)....
Then run up a whole new separate giant bag for Benavidez alone in Saudi.

Is there something in Canelo's PBC deal that requires him to fight Benavidez????
Think I remember hearing something like that before.
Click to expand...
True. I'm not aware of anything in Canelo's PBC contract that would require him to fight Benavidez. I just think that's why PBC signed him. It'd be hard to believe that they'd pay him that much money just to fight the Charlo brothers and someone else that isn't Benavidez. If Canelo's last opponent isn't him then that'd be a huge letdown.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
Or stall it for some of that Saudi Turkey money........
He can potentially get away with 2 guys not named Benavidez still get the same contract money (minus ppv & gate difference)....
Then run up a whole new separate giant bag for Benavidez alone in Saudi.

Is there something in Canelo's PBC deal that requires him to fight Benavidez????
Think I remember hearing something like that before.
Click to expand...
I think if he fights Benavidez it will definitely be in Saudi Arabia and not in the US with PBC/Amazon. It just makes sense financially. His Excellency is likely willing to pay a lot more. BTW, do you know if Canelo gets paid by PBC? I think when he was with DAZN he got a guarantee from them for each fight. I assume that Showtime provided a guarantee for the Charlo fight. Will PBC provide the same guarantee for the next two fights? If so, good luck recouping that.
 
Colin Mackie said:
I think if he fights Benavidez it will definitely be in Saudi Arabia and not in the US with PBC/Amazon. It just makes sense financially. His Excellency is likely willing to pay a lot more. BTW, do you know if Canelo gets paid by PBC? I think when he was with DAZN he got a guarantee from them for each fight. I assume that Showtime provided a guarantee for the Charlo fight. Will PBC provide the same guarantee for the next two fights? If so, good luck recouping that.
Click to expand...
He has a contract with PBC, so thats who would pay him. I guess PBC has a broadcast deal with Amazon Prime now....So who knows maybe Amazon & PBC will try to kick things off with a bang and establish themselves with the biggest fight currently in the sport.
 
but why?
im not sure how much more competitive this will be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Rumored Canelo vs Munguia May 4th PBC PPV
2
Replies
37
Views
3K
CobraCmndr6193
CobraCmndr6193
M
Rumored Jermall Charlo vs José Benavidez Jr. PBC
Replies
13
Views
919
XThe GreatestX
XThe GreatestX
M
Rumored Canelo vs Benavidez Sept. PBC PPV
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
5K
MMALOPEZ
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,259
Messages
55,068,752
Members
174,585
Latest member
Wokenwoke

Share this page

Back
Top