I was really hoping they wouldn't go with the whole Charlo brothers revenge angle. If we get this next then that'll leave one fight left on Canelo's $100+ million contract with PBC. Benavidez is the only logical opponent. I'm expecting it to be in mid-September around Mexican Independence Day.
This would be okay as a non-PPV fight, but I won’t be paying to watch it. I’m guessing Crawford will be in September and then Canelo will retire. I doubt he fights Benavides unless the Saudis come calling.
I told you he will fight anyone other than Benavidez. He won't be the last fight either. That will be Crawford. lol. Totally shameless and disgusting if Mall gets a shot at 168 undisputed next.
Nobody was anticipating Canelo vs the Charlos at this time of their careers yet it seems to be happening. You still don't realize Canelo doesn't give a crap about what the people want. He wants lay up fights and easy money.
Whats intriguing about beating a cherry pick who is not even fit to be fighting?
True. I'm not aware of anything in Canelo's PBC contract that would require him to fight Benavidez. I just think that's why PBC signed him. It'd be hard to believe that they'd pay him that much money just to fight the Charlo brothers and someone else that isn't Benavidez. If Canelo's last opponent isn't him then that'd be a huge letdown.Or stall it for some of that Saudi Turkey money........
I think if he fights Benavidez it will definitely be in Saudi Arabia and not in the US with PBC/Amazon. It just makes sense financially. His Excellency is likely willing to pay a lot more. BTW, do you know if Canelo gets paid by PBC? I think when he was with DAZN he got a guarantee from them for each fight. I assume that Showtime provided a guarantee for the Charlo fight. Will PBC provide the same guarantee for the next two fights? If so, good luck recouping that.
He has a contract with PBC, so thats who would pay him. I guess PBC has a broadcast deal with Amazon Prime now....So who knows maybe Amazon & PBC will try to kick things off with a bang and establish themselves with the biggest fight currently in the sport.