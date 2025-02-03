I want you all to take a deep breath, pause and think.



First, we've known for years Canelo is never going to fight real contenders ever again, let alone Benavidez. We know that. All his fights from now on are going to be cherry picks and money fights.



So, if Canelo is going to fight a bum anyway, he might as well beat up Jake Paul. It's the same thing except we get to see Jake Paul KTFO. You want Jake to get destroyed but you don't want him to face Canelo? The fuck?



Second, Canelo vs Crawford will happen. The Ring only said it's cancelled because nobody announces a fight almost a year in advance. They've planted the seed in people's mind. The fight will be announced again when it's time to do it. Think about Floyd vs Pac: Floyd kept saying the fight wasn't signed for months after it was signed.