  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Canelo vs Jake Paul May 3rd NETFLIX PBC/MVP ***OFF

Nah I don't believe it even for Canelo. This is a troll rumor.
 
if Canelo took this he’s an even bigger pro wrestling heel than both the Paul’s. Christ, avoiding Benavidez and Crawford or anyone actual fans show any interest in, for THIS?!?!? This dude wants people to pay 200$ to watch Benavidez kill him or something, he’s a totally different boxer altogether at this point. No desire to fight a meaningful fight at all.
 
Canelo will never live this down. Ducking Benavidez is one thing, I could live with that if he fought Crawford, whatever, it’s a historic matchup. But then to fight Jake Paul instead? Straight up disgraceful. Zero balls. Fuck you cinnamon!
 
I want you all to take a deep breath, pause and think.

First, we've known for years Canelo is never going to fight real contenders ever again, let alone Benavidez. We know that. All his fights from now on are going to be cherry picks and money fights.

So, if Canelo is going to fight a bum anyway, he might as well beat up Jake Paul. It's the same thing except we get to see Jake Paul KTFO. You want Jake to get destroyed but you don't want him to face Canelo? The fuck?

Second, Canelo vs Crawford will happen. The Ring only said it's cancelled because nobody announces a fight almost a year in advance. They've planted the seed in people's mind. The fight will be announced again when it's time to do it. Think about Floyd vs Pac: Floyd kept saying the fight wasn't signed for months after it was signed.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Paul vs Tyson 11/15 5:30PM ET ( Netflix )
155 156 157
Replies
3K
Views
62K
PBAC
PBAC
PBAC
News Tyson vs Jake bigger audience than May vs Pac
Replies
11
Views
623
Ezekiel 25:17
Ezekiel 25:17
M
Rumored Canelo vs Scull May 3rd Riyadh
2
Replies
25
Views
905
MMALOPEZ
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,022
Messages
56,867,345
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top