



"I'm working to deliver [Canelo], but it will be big fight [for Crawford]," Alalshikh said. "I'll discuss with him the names. " In December or January, Alalshikh will look to stage perhaps the biggest fight the sport can offer, a showdown between the face of boxing, Canelo Alvarez , and Crawford in the U.S. Click to expand...

Pretty sure that instagram post is referring to this article. Nothing in at all to make you think Canelo / Crawford will actually happen this year.So yeah I could see Crawford fighting another fight for Turki given he's already doing business with him with the Madrimov fight but who knows if it will be Canelo or more likely someone else.