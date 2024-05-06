BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,788
- Reaction score
- 34,980
Per. Turki Alalshikh
"Rumored" "Targeted"
Not true. That's just a date Turki would like to deliver on. Who knows if Canelo is even interested in Crawford or that date. He'll probably just fight in September & May as usual.
Prove it.
In December or January, Alalshikh will look to stage perhaps the biggest fight the sport can offer, a showdown between the face of boxing, Canelo Alvarez, and Crawford in the U.S.
"I'm working to deliver [Canelo], but it will be big fight [for Crawford]," Alalshikh said. "I'll discuss with him the names. "