Rumored Canelo vs Crawford targeted for Dec. / Jan. in the US

Who wins?

  • Saul “Canelo” Álvarez

    Votes: 5 100.0%

  • Terence “Bud” Crawford

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
"Rumored" "Targeted"

Not true. That's just a date Turki would like to deliver on. Who knows if Canelo is even interested in Crawford or that date. He'll probably just fight in September & May as usual.
 
svmr_db said:
"Rumored" "Targeted"

Not true. That's just a date Turki would like to deliver on. Who knows if Canelo is even interested in Crawford or that date. He'll probably just fight in September & May as usual.
Click to expand...

If Turki is involved, it's going to happen. Probably not that date though.
 
Thats a lose/lose fight for Canelo. If he wins we get the "Canelo forced him to come up in weight!" talk, if he loses he lost to a guy who fights 4 weight classes below him.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Prove it.
Click to expand...

Pretty sure that instagram post is referring to this article. Nothing in at all to make you think Canelo / Crawford will actually happen this year.

In December or January, Alalshikh will look to stage perhaps the biggest fight the sport can offer, a showdown between the face of boxing, Canelo Alvarez, and Crawford in the U.S.

"I'm working to deliver [Canelo], but it will be big fight [for Crawford]," Alalshikh said. "I'll discuss with him the names. "
Click to expand...

So yeah I could see Crawford fighting another fight for Turki given he's already doing business with him with the Madrimov fight but who knows if it will be Canelo or more likely someone else.

www.espn.com

Alalshikh has big plans for Canelo, Crawford, Fury

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, told ESPN he has grand plans for boxing superstars Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford and Tyson Fury.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Both should be involved in better fights.
 
Canelo will be too much for Crawford. I don't care who Crawford trains with or how much he actually weighs - he hasn't faced top competition above 147 yet so we have no reason to believe he wins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Wilder vs Parker & Joshua vs Wallin Dec.23rd SAUDI card
7 8 9
Replies
177
Views
16K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
M
Rumored Canelo vs Crawford
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
5K
MMALOPEZ
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,715
Messages
55,511,402
Members
174,803
Latest member
Derik

Share this page

Back
Top