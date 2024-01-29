I kind of secretly hope for Bud vs Canelo...Then if Bud upsets Canelo he can go on to unify 154....

Hopefully it will be less fractured by the time he steps in there.



Then we potentially have witnessed the greatest or one of the greatest welterweights of all time.

Hopefully will rid us of the Floyd era and tactics. Would be cool to see him turn a complete 180 from his "weak resume" days. Plus it would be cool to witness a once in lifetime type fighter actually prove it.



I would root for Boots, but I think he does not have anywhere near the step up in competition yet to jump right in with Crawford. Still would be a crazy exciting fight.