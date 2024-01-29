Rumored Canelo vs Crawford PBC PPV

Chava from ESPN MÉXICO… claims that Charlo is the leader for Canelo on May and Crawford is the leader to be Alvarez opponent for September … we’ll see …
 
It’s strange that Crawford didn’t push harder for a Tszyu fight at 154. You’d think he’d want to test out a higher weight before jumping all the way to 168. I mean, if he moved up and found the punches at 154 too hard he’d know to scrap plans for 168.
 
Colin Mackie said:
It’s strange that Crawford didn’t push harder for a Tszyu fight at 154. You’d think he’d want to test out a higher weight before jumping all the way to 168. I mean, if he moved up and found the punches at 154 too hard he’d know to scrap plans for 168.
I'm skeptical that it happens. Bud hasn't even fought at 154 yet and last I checked he still owes Spence a rematch. If he does fight Canelo then it'll be at a catchweight. Probably 164 lbs.
 
All rumors still circulating daily for 4 fighters
-Tim Tszyu is the leading choice for Crawford
-Crawford vs Boots is next stuff still getting posted online today
-Crawford vs Canelo is now back from the dead
- Canelo vs Charlo
...............
No idea what to believe will wait for first hand confirmation from a major American outlet at this point.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
All rumors still circulating daily for 4 fighters
-Tim Tszyu is the leading choice for Crawford
-Crawford vs Boots is next stuff still getting posted online today
-Crawford vs Canelo is now back from the dead
- Canelo vs Charlo
...............
No idea what to believe will wait for first hand confirmation from a major American outlet at this point.
To add to your list there's also Canelo vs Munguia and Canelo vs Benavidez possible for September. There are so many guys linked to Bud and Canelo right now it's nuts. Guess we'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
All rumors still circulating daily for 4 fighters
-Tim Tszyu is the leading choice for Crawford
-Crawford vs Boots is next stuff still getting posted online today
-Crawford vs Canelo is now back from the dead
- Canelo vs Charlo
...............
No idea what to believe will wait for first hand confirmation from a major American outlet at this point.
Knowing boxing we will be extremely lucky if even just one of the rumors pan out. Ha
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Bud vs Boots is a great fight. I'd like to see that next if we don't get Canelo vs Benavidez by the end of the year.
I kind of secretly hope for Bud vs Canelo...Then if Bud upsets Canelo he can go on to unify 154....
Hopefully it will be less fractured by the time he steps in there.

Then we potentially have witnessed the greatest or one of the greatest welterweights of all time.
Hopefully will rid us of the Floyd era and tactics. Would be cool to see him turn a complete 180 from his "weak resume" days. Plus it would be cool to witness a once in lifetime type fighter actually prove it.

I would root for Boots, but I think he does not have anywhere near the step up in competition yet to jump right in with Crawford. Still would be a crazy exciting fight.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
I kind of secretly hope for Bud vs Canelo...Then if Bud upsets Canelo he can go on to unify 154....
Hopefully it will be less fractured by the time he steps in there.

Then we potentially have witnessed the greatest or one of the greatest welterweights of all time.
Hopefully will rid us of the Floyd era and tactics. Would be cool to see him turn a complete 180 from his "weak resume" days. Plus it would be cool to witness a once in lifetime type fighter actually prove it.

I would root for Boots, but I think he does not have anywhere near the step up in competition yet to jump right in with Crawford. Still would be a crazy exciting fight.
Bud gonna beat Canelo then have a catchweight fight vs Beterbiev on Christmas day.
 
Colin Mackie said:
It’s strange that Crawford didn’t push harder for a Tszyu fight at 154. You’d think he’d want to test out a higher weight before jumping all the way to 168. I mean, if he moved up and found the punches at 154 too hard he’d know to scrap plans for 168.
Its not strange at all if he is just going there for a pay day (which he is). This is not about proving himself at 168, its just about the cash. He has been pretty honest about it also saying he is just after big money fights now.

I am still skeptical because Canelo is smart enough to know he has lots of lose and little to gain from this fight. Bud is an actual threat and beating up a 147 pounder doesn't get you much credit.
 
Roids said:
Its not strange at all if he is just going there for a pay day (which he is). This is not about proving himself at 168, its just about the cash. He has been pretty honest about it also saying he is just after big money fights now.

I am still skeptical because Canelo is smart enough to know he has lots of lose and little to gain from this fight. Bud is an actual threat and beating up a 147 pounder doesn't get you much credit.
He definitely wants the payday but I think he wants to beat Canelo, too. A Tszyu fight would have been good preparation, and a dominant win would be useful in generating even more interest in a showdown at 168.

Canelo knows this is likely his biggest PPV-wise so he wants it. Casuals will eat this David vs Goliath stuff up. Benavides can wait for the Saudis.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I'm skeptical that it happens. Bud hasn't even fought at 154 yet and last I checked he still owes Spence a rematch. If he does fight Canelo then it'll be at a catchweight. Probably 164 lbs.
The Spence rematch is probably dead by now. I’m sure there was a window for it and the window must be closed. 164 lbs woild be reasonable, and I think Canelo would accept that.
 
place in Saudi and get Big Show v chairman mao on the undercard
 
a valiant showing vs benavidez would be preferable to a legacy shattering loss to crawford
 
burningspear said:
a valiant showing vs benavidez would be preferable to a legacy shattering loss to crawford
I don't think anybody seriously thinks Bud would beat Canelo. He won't knock him out, and even if Bud makes it very competitive Canelo will win that on the cards. He'd have to thoroughly outclass Canelo over 12 rounds to win, i don't see that happening.
 
