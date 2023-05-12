Hagler said: Berlanga after Ryder makes no sense at all. I don’t believe it. Click to expand...

RizinSon88 said: Yeah, thinking about the lack of ordered defenses, It's wild, mandatories by the same organizations get ordered at HW, LHW and then come to a screeching halt at SMW...so much so that there were 3 interim/regular champs out of 4 orgs. Its almost like you can't fight your way into a title shot...you just get a secondary belt and hope you get selected.

Indeed. Let's all hope it's just a rumor that Mannix heard and it turns out not to be true.I'm not surprised to be honest. Now that Canelo has dealt with Ryder, who was one of his mandatories, one of the other sanctioning bodies will have next. I'm not sure which of them is up next in the rotation. Depending on when he last made a defense for each of them one could be ordered soon. Either way, if Canelo doesn't like that fight or the timing is wrong he has a couple options to delay it. He's already made it clear that he wants to rematch Bivol next but they'll have to come to terms on the weight. Bivol wants it at SMW and Canelo wants it at LHW again. We'll see what happens with that.