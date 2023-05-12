News Canelo vs Berlanga September 14th PBC PRIME PPV

Berlanga spending too much time with Anuel.
 
Eddie Hearn signaled this himself when he postulated him as possibly the next fight at 168 if he looks good in the fight. I almost want it to happen so I can have an epic laugh.
 
Canelo has 3 other mandatories/secondary champs to fight at 168lbs. Benavidez, Morrell, Scull...I can't imagine anyone stepping aside for Berlanga.
 
RizinSon88 said:
Have any of them actually been ordered yet? If not then they're not in the way. That'd be unfortunate for a change because this rumored fight with Berlanga is awful.
 
Kovalev's "Man Bag" said:
None has been ordered …. Canelo with the fees he pays can do whatever he wants … that’s why he has Beating British guys in recent memory lol
 
MMALOPEZ said:
That's what it would come down to if one of Canelo's mandatories was ordered and he didn't want to fight them next. He'd just pay them to step aside. However, two of his current mandatories are worthy opponents. In Benavidez, it's both a legacy and money fight for Canelo. Definitely worth taking when they're inevitably ordered (unless it interferes with Canelo's timing for the Bivol rematch).
 
Berlanga after Ryder makes no sense at all. I don’t believe it.
 
Kovalev's "Man Bag" said:
Yeah, thinking about the lack of ordered defenses, It's wild, mandatories by the same organizations get ordered at HW, LHW and then come to a screeching halt at SMW...so much so that there were 3 interim/regular champs out of 4 orgs. Its almost like you can't fight your way into a title shot...you just get a secondary belt and hope you get selected.
 
If true, keep in mind this is still a giant if....Canelo would rightfully deserve shit for this. However, not buying any of this yet.
This sport is full of awful rumors that never happen. More so than actual meaningful fights.
 
Hagler said:
Indeed. Let's all hope it's just a rumor that Mannix heard and it turns out not to be true.
RizinSon88 said:
I'm not surprised to be honest. Now that Canelo has dealt with Ryder, who was one of his mandatories, one of the other sanctioning bodies will have next. I'm not sure which of them is up next in the rotation. Depending on when he last made a defense for each of them one could be ordered soon. Either way, if Canelo doesn't like that fight or the timing is wrong he has a couple options to delay it. He's already made it clear that he wants to rematch Bivol next but they'll have to come to terms on the weight. Bivol wants it at SMW and Canelo wants it at LHW again. We'll see what happens with that.
 
Nova44 said:
I mean I wouldn’t mind watching Berlanga getting piñataed for a few rounds but he is unlikely to deserve that kind of fight at any point in his career.

Go Quigley anyway.
 
Nova44 said:
And Quigley can beat him absolutely.
 
I wont even watch that if it is legitimate.
 
