if Benavidez doesnt keep his arms and elbows tight to his body, Canelo will batter him to the midsection all day. and Canelo is an excellent body puncher.

however, can Canelo beat up Benavidez's guard, like he did to Callum Smith and tried to do to Bivol? If Benavidez isnt affected by that, then Canelo's slow, stalking counterpuncher strategy will leave him open for a lot of trouble. Benavidez i think has the faster hands so he'd be able to pepper Canelo with combinations if Canelo isn't mobile enough.



I think the Canelo who fought Danny Jacobs has the best chance to beat Benavidez; using that style. Benavidez has looked excellent in his last two fights vs Andrade and Plant. Canelo looked fine beating GGG again and Ryder, but which version of him comes to the ring?

Canelo was able to knock Plant out while Benavidez couldnt - this will likely be a point of contention leading up to the fight.



im unsure who has the power advantage. i will give it to Canelo based on past results (BJS's broken face for example), but it could be 50/50. id give Canelo the cardio advantage and obviously Benavidez has the height and reach advantage.



its an intriguing fight!