Won't happen, Canelo does not fight Mexicans, unless of course, they are Chavez Jr. Josesito Lopez, Perro Angulo, you know, the real tough match ups the world needed to see. Who cares about overhyped Benavides?
In all seriousness, if this fight happens I'm losing my shit, I've watned to see this for a while, I always said Canelo would be smart if he took the "Floyd" approach of picking him when he was green, fight Benavides a couple of years ago, shit like that... but Benavides looked better than ever in his last fight and Canelo hasn't, which means both going into this fight will have very different mindsets.