Rumored Canelo vs Benavidez PBC PPV—- Not Happening —

M

MMALOPEZ

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Nov 11, 2006
Messages
38,543
Reaction score
10,949
Thread title is misleading. There is no rumor of this fight ever happening, just a clip of Benavidez saying he wants the fight.
 
This is going to sound crazy, but I finally figured out who Benavidez reminds me of.
Fkn Khabib.
As soon as they put on their pressure and come forward it just zaps the energy out of all their opponents. Even when they aren't throwing much offense. It drains even well conditioned fighters to were they just wilt in the very round it starts. It

Then when they start being offensive its over. Fighting a sitting duck. They just mentally and physically break people fast.
 
if Benavidez doesnt keep his arms and elbows tight to his body, Canelo will batter him to the midsection all day. and Canelo is an excellent body puncher.
however, can Canelo beat up Benavidez's guard, like he did to Callum Smith and tried to do to Bivol? If Benavidez isnt affected by that, then Canelo's slow, stalking counterpuncher strategy will leave him open for a lot of trouble. Benavidez i think has the faster hands so he'd be able to pepper Canelo with combinations if Canelo isn't mobile enough.

I think the Canelo who fought Danny Jacobs has the best chance to beat Benavidez; using that style. Benavidez has looked excellent in his last two fights vs Andrade and Plant. Canelo looked fine beating GGG again and Ryder, but which version of him comes to the ring?
Canelo was able to knock Plant out while Benavidez couldnt - this will likely be a point of contention leading up to the fight.

im unsure who has the power advantage. i will give it to Canelo based on past results (BJS's broken face for example), but it could be 50/50. id give Canelo the cardio advantage and obviously Benavidez has the height and reach advantage.

its an intriguing fight!
 
Benavidez can fight and Canelo can fight AND BOX. Intriguing match up.
 
Won't happen, Canelo does not fight Mexicans, unless of course, they are Chavez Jr. Josesito Lopez, Perro Angulo, you know, the real tough match ups the world needed to see. Who cares about overhyped Benavides?

In all seriousness, if this fight happens I'm losing my shit, I've watned to see this for a while, I always said Canelo would be smart if he took the "Floyd" approach of picking him when he was green, fight Benavides a couple of years ago, shit like that... but Benavides looked better than ever in his last fight and Canelo hasn't, which means both going into this fight will have very different mindsets.
 
I don't think they'll fight next. Benavidez will find another middleweight that just moved up in weight. Canelo has already completed 1 of 3 fights on his PBC contract. Benavidez will be the last.
 
Canello is doomed, see it a million time. He is the old lion in this match up. Hope he wins but yeah.
 
One of the best fights that can be made in boxing. Benavidez looked like a monster last weekend, but canelo isn’t Andrade. Andrade couldn’t hurt Benavidez with anything he threw and I’m sure canelo has much more power. Benavidez is 6 inches taller and the more fresh guy. Canelo is 33 but he’s got a lot of miles. Canelo couldn’t finish charlo, but dropped him in a fight that charlo was playing safe. I think canelo is slick enough to find success and has the power to sting Benavidez, but Benavidez could be the guy to dethrone canelo at 168
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I don't think they'll fight next. Benavidez will find another middleweight that just moved up in weight. Canelo has already completed 1 of 3 fights on his PBC contract. Benavidez will be the last.
Click to expand...

So funny how your wrote that considering Canelos last fight was a jnr MW. lol. His next fight will be Mungia or Charlo, so another blatant duck. He never fights Benavidez like I said. Didn't you tell me last year that Canelo would fight David after Ryder? What happened to your argument about having to earn the Canelo fight? Now Canelo fighting guys who have sat on the couch in lower divisions? Clown.
 
Roids said:
So funny how your wrote that considering Canelos last fight was a jnr MW. lol. His next fight will be Mungia or Charlo, so another blatant duck. He never fights Benavidez like I said. Didn't you tell me last year that Canelo would fight David after Ryder? What happened to your argument about having to earn the Canelo fight? Now Canelo fighting guys who have sat on the couch in lower divisions? Clown.
Click to expand...
Funny? Benavidez just fought a junior middleweight days ago. In fact, 2 of his last 3 opponents both fought at 154 pounds (Andrade & Lemieux). Canelo never picked Charlo PBC did. We've covered this. Lastly, straight from the horse's mouth. Here's a direct quote from your man crush David Benavidez: "I don't think he (Canelo) is avoiding me."
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Funny? Benavidez just fought a junior middleweight days ago. In fact, 2 of his last 3 opponents both fought at 154 pounds (Andrade & Lemieux). Canelo never picked Charlo PBC did. We've covered this. Lastly, straight from the horse's mouth. Here's a direct quote from your man crush David Benavidez: "I don't think he (Canelo) is avoiding me."
Click to expand...

Andrade had a fight at 168 already and was a long time 160 pounder. Charlo never fought above 154. Canelo choses his fights he is the cash cow of boxing. Stop defending blatant ducking.
 
Roids said:
Andrade had a fight at 168 already and was a long time 160 pounder. Charlo never fought above 154. Canelo choses his fights he is the cash cow of boxing. Stop defending blatant ducking.
Click to expand...
He also was a champ at 154. Andrade did have one fight at SMW prior to fighting your boy and he looked laughably bad. PBC offered Canelo a multi-fight deal and gave him the available opponents they had in their stable in and around his weight. Charlo was part of a PACKAGE deal.

Now tell me why your hero just said that Canelo isn't avoiding him in the video in the OP. Because he understands that Canelo has a lot of options which is exactly what I've been telling you for the last year. I'm glad Benavidez agrees with me and set the record straight. Thanks for playing.
 
Roids said:
Andrade had a fight at 168 already and was a long time 160 pounder. Charlo never fought above 154. Canelo choses his fights he is the cash cow of boxing. Stop defending blatant ducking.
Click to expand...

And you should stop treating Benavidez like he ever fought some murdererous row of boxers, because he never did. Actually he is yet to fight somebody with a pulse. Andrade ducked Alimkhanuly blatantly who would have stopped him just like Benavidez did last weekend if not earlier.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Rumored Canelo vs Munguia May 4th PPV
2 3
Replies
47
Views
3K
Woldog
Woldog
M
Sebastián Fundora vs Serhii Bohachuk PBC Amazon Prime March
Replies
5
Views
792
MMALOPEZ
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,561
Messages
55,151,119
Members
174,640
Latest member
ahmed fesal1

Share this page

Back
Top