Media Canelo & Crawford get a little testy during faceoff

does anyone really give a fuck about this fight?

a guy who has been fighting as high as SMW and beating world champions fighting a guy who has just one fight above 147lbs?

Canelo has one fight above 168lbs, and he fought a dangerous guy and managed to last the distance and do very well

this fight is a fucking farce
 
Canelo had two fights above 168 lbs - a past prime Kovalev, who he KO'd, and Bivol who beat him by UD. I get what you're saying though. Bud has only had one fight at 154 lbs, which he didn't look good in, and he's never fought at 160 nevermind 168. I've seen a lot more slippage in Canelo though than I have in Bud so that could potentially level the playing field somewhat.
 
If crawford ko canelo, Ricky burns is GOATGOAT
 
Except Crawford is the best boxer in the world and weighs exactly the same as Golovkin (170 lbs) who went 36 rounds against Canelo.

After Crawford beats Canelo, what will be your excuse?
 
Crawford will run like Scull. Get ready for a stinker. Canelo will throw 10 punches a round & crawford will be running like U.Bolt.
 
If Crawford somehow manages to be a 3x undisputed champion (1st in boxing history), he would likely get an immediate rematch. If he manages to win that as well, his legacy will surpass Mayweather's. Crazy (but very unlikely).
 
So u got crawford by decision. Sketchy.
 
This is Crawford's cash out. Face down ass up
 
