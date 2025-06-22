HoiceNJuicy
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 450
- Reaction score
- 3,108
Canelo had two fights above 168 lbs - a past prime Kovalev, who he KO'd, and Bivol who beat him by UD. I get what you're saying though. Bud has only had one fight at 154 lbs, which he didn't look good in, and he's never fought at 160 nevermind 168. I've seen a lot more slippage in Canelo though than I have in Bud so that could potentially level the playing field somewhat.does anyone really give a fuck about this fight?
a guy who has been fighting as high as SMW and beating world champions fighting a guy who has just one fight above 147lbs?
Canelo has one fight above 168lbs, and he fought a dangerous guy and managed to last the distance and do very well
this fight is a fucking farce
If crawford ko canelo, Ricky burns is GOATGOATdoes anyone really give a fuck about this fight?
a guy who has been fighting as high as SMW and beating world champions fighting a guy who has just one fight above 147lbs?
Canelo has one fight above 168lbs, and he fought a dangerous guy and managed to last the distance and do very well
this fight is a fucking farce
HOW IT STARTED:
View attachment 1100625
HOW IT'S GOING:
View attachment 1100626
Except Crawford is the best boxer in the world and weighs exactly the same as Golovkin (170 lbs) who went 36 rounds against Canelo.does anyone really give a fuck about this fight?
a guy who has been fighting as high as SMW and beating world champions fighting a guy who has just one fight above 147lbs?
Canelo has one fight above 168lbs, and he fought a dangerous guy and managed to last the distance and do very well
this fight is a fucking farce
Crawford isn't stopping CaneloIf crawford ko canelo, Ricky burns is GOATGOAT
So u got crawford by decision. Sketchy.Except Crawford is the best boxer in the world and weighs exactly the same as Golovkin (170 lbs) who went 36 rounds against Canelo.
After Crawford beats Canelo, what will be your excuse?
Crawford will Ko canelo & I'll drive my car across the Atlantic OceanCrawford isn't stopping Canelo
This is Crawford's cash out. Face down ass upIf Crawford somehow manages to be a 3x undisputed champion (1st in boxing history), he would likely get an immediate rematch. If he manages to win that as well, his legacy will surpass Mayweather's. Crazy (but very unlikely).
Why not the Pacific Ocean? It's nearly twice the size of the Atlantic and even deeper.Crawford will Ko canelo & I'll drive my car across the Atlantic Ocean