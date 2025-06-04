Canelo-Crawford Fight is off?

ricc505 said:
I didn't see that. Hope it's on
On google if you type in Canelo vs Crawford, it says 13 hours ago when you scroll down.. But it was probably something else.
Makes sense on why no other places had that on their sites.
That isn't a Ring magazine article. In any case, I haven't been able to find any other reporting on this, so I'm inclined to believe that the writer here is misinformed. But who knows.
 
The "source" is Uncrowned, which states that The Ring Magazine said that the fight is off.

Small problem...when you check the Ring Magazine website, no such announcement exists.

Bullshido.
 
