ferrisjso said: Don't you have to pay all 4 of these organizations seperate to be in the rankings? Hence why a lot of guys are only in 1? Click to expand...

A Lot of it has to do with the org's ego. We've seen multiple times where a guy is top 5 in one org, but turns down an eliminator because he wants to go for a different belt. Within days the org he turned down will completely remove him from the rankings and refuse to rank him again. They get all butthurt over being friend-zoned.