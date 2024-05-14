  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Canelo Álvarez vs William Scull targeted for May 3

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    13
There's no way Canelo fights Scull. Gonna have to vacate or pull some shenanigans.
 
Another IBF mandatory no one has ever heard of? 0% chance this fight ever happens.
 
Its either Scull or Berlanga
Or one of those French guys
 
Canelo has fought mandatories before. It'd be a shame if this were his September opponent but if he fought him on between, off PPV, who cares? Mandatories deserve their shot.
 
How the fuck do these rankings and mandatories work?

How is a guy considered a #1 contender who must have a mandatory next title shot by one org and he isn't even top ten in other orgs?

What rankings do fans consider the most accurate and legitimate?


I just looked up super middleweight rankings and the amount of variation from one top ten list to the next is mind boggling.

 
they literally bribe their way to a ranking. it's been documented time and time again.
 
Don't you have to pay all 4 of these organizations seperate to be in the rankings? Hence why a lot of guys are only in 1?
 
ferrisjso said:
Don't you have to pay all 4 of these organizations seperate to be in the rankings? Hence why a lot of guys are only in 1?
Click to expand...

A Lot of it has to do with the org's ego. We've seen multiple times where a guy is top 5 in one org, but turns down an eliminator because he wants to go for a different belt. Within days the org he turned down will completely remove him from the rankings and refuse to rank him again. They get all butthurt over being friend-zoned.
 
Ah yes, the Canelo mandatory that becomes the “Canelo has to fight them, it’s his duty!” Excuse when he decides to fight them, but when he ignores them, “Why would he fight Benavides, what has he achieved?!? Bring on Angulo!!”
 
William "bulk and" Scull vs Sal "kennel low" Alvaredo.

Don't know much about Sculls opponent. Hope he fights someone I've heard of next time.
 
IBF shooting themselves in the foot with another random mandatory no one has heard of. IBF are a bunch of weirdo's.
 
