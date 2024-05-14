BoxerMaurits
I'm so grateful to the IBF for making the fights everyone wants to see.
they literally bribe their way to a ranking. it's been documented time and time again.How the fuck do these rankings and mandatories work?
How is a guy considered a #1 contender who must have a mandatory next title shot by one org and he isn't even top ten in other orgs?
What rankings do fans consider the most accurate and legitimate?
I just looked up super middleweight rankings and the amount of variation from one top ten list to the next is mind boggling.
Don't you have to pay all 4 of these organizations seperate to be in the rankings? Hence why a lot of guys are only in 1?