Social Candid interview with former UFC fighter Ian Heinisch on his addictions battle

Compelling stuff. Doesn't seem like he's glossing over anything. Laying it all out there. Worth your 47 minutes, IMO.


 
What's the logic of prescribing aderal - speed to teenagers who are lively. Adhd is a fake disagnosis, it doesn't exist, it isn't a ilness, nor is that natural state of someone "cureable" by ampthetamine.
 
Ok his problem wasn't aderral he took all sorts of things in large quanitites
 
What's the logic of prescribing aderal - speed to teenagers who are lively. Adhd is a fake disagnosis, it doesn't exist, it isn't a ilness, nor is that natural state of someone "cureable" by ampthetamine.
So they will sit at a desk quietly for 8 hrs. The feminization of men.
 
So they will sit at a desk quietly for 8 hrs. The feminization of men.
Just put them on something ? Here be quit and I will give you youd high again. Like that ? Speed should make you more energized, it's a upper.

They also fucked me up with a medication and closing in on 2 centuries I didn't drop that bullshit yet. Am working towards it.

Though I can't tell if I needed it or not. I didn't have a choice. They forced me.
 
