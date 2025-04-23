HoiceNJuicy
Compelling stuff. Doesn't seem like he's glossing over anything. Laying it all out there. Worth your 47 minutes, IMO.
So they will sit at a desk quietly for 8 hrs. The feminization of men.What's the logic of prescribing aderal - speed to teenagers who are lively. Adhd is a fake disagnosis, it doesn't exist, it isn't a ilness, nor is that natural state of someone "cureable" by ampthetamine.
Just put them on something ? Here be quit and I will give you youd high again. Like that ? Speed should make you more energized, it's a upper.So they will sit at a desk quietly for 8 hrs. The feminization of men.