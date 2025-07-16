



Well after she publically said that she'd never sit down with him, because she'd get banned. She sat down with him. This is really fascinating, because Candace strategy since leaving the Daily Wire is to try to scoop up all the factions of the right that her peers (Ben Shapiro, Steven Crowder, Russell Brand) simply can't. She's done a very good job getting the celeb gossip crowd, science conspiracy and true crime investigation crowd, and she's made some headway by courting the nazis.



What she's tried to do here is show that she isn't afraid to talk to anyone no matter how controversial, but she's also not stupid enough to tie herself to Nick Fuentes at hip. Not because he's a nazi per say, but because he's unpredictable, spiteful and brand kryptonite. So this very cordial discussion she tries to maintain a gap between her and him and it turns sort of a debate.



Looking forward to sherdoggers opinions on this discussion.