  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Candace Owens says she's not a Flat Earther OR a 'Round Earther' & she has left the 'cult of science'

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
2,788
Reaction score
2,892


In her latest video she also talks about how NASA has roots in satanism and cant be trusted and how she puts the bible above science.
 
The Cult of The Grift acknowledges its beloved daughter.

May the power of the Grift guide you.
 
4daLuLZ said:
The Cult of The Grift acknowledges its beloved daughter.

May the power of the Grift guide you.
Click to expand...
It's like there's a competition between them to see who can say the dumbest shit possible.

A competition to snatch Milo's crown.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
News Total Eclipse Of The Earth - A History of Total Solar Eclipses Seen by Astronauts From Outer Space
Replies
15
Views
563
Copper Burner
Copper Burner

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,210
Messages
55,806,839
Members
174,941
Latest member
dsmonkey

Share this page

Back
Top