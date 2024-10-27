International Candace Owens refused visa for speaking tour in Australia

www.abc.net.au

Controversial US commentator Candace Owens refused Australian visa for speaking tour

Immigration Minister Tony Burke confirms the conservative online influencer will not be granted a visa, saying: "Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else."
I'm not sure how interested people are, but she's been refused to Australia so he speaking tour won't be going ahead.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke confirmed the conservative online influencer would not be granted a visa, saying "Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else".
 
Tony Burke is an enemy of the West. He wants to infest Australia with all sorts of foreign welfare parasites, so it's no surprise he's against a conservative lady like Owens.
 
Neph said:
"Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else".
Well played, Tony.
 
Hdfi said:
Tony Burke is an enemy of the West. He wants to infest Australia with all sorts of foreign welfare parasites, so it's no surprise he's against a conservative lady like Owens.
That’s funny. Could have sworn Australia was an import of British parasites ….O wait, it’s only a parasite if you’re not white. ….
 
RichardHarrow said:
That’s funny. Could have sworn Australia was an import of British parasites ….O wait, it’s only a parasite if you’re not white. ….
If today aboriginal people have access to electricity and a life expectancy of over 30 years, it is thanks to white men.
 
They been going down the toilet for years , their covid response was a joke , they came woke, which is sad
 
