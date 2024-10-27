Neph
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2006
- Messages
- 3,607
- Reaction score
- 2,431
Controversial US commentator Candace Owens refused Australian visa for speaking tour
Immigration Minister Tony Burke confirms the conservative online influencer will not be granted a visa, saying: "Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else."
www.abc.net.au
I'm not sure how interested people are, but she's been refused to Australia so he speaking tour won't be going ahead.
Immigration Minister Tony Burke confirmed the conservative online influencer would not be granted a visa, saying "Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else".