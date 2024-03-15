MicroBrew
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,558
- Reaction score
- 24,303
- Evidently there has been this theory floating around rightwing French media that President Emmanuel Macron's wife Bridget is transgender.
- Candace Owens is promoting that theory now.
- Owens says it is terrifying
- Stakes her credibility on the claim
On the Monday episode of her podcast, Owens aired a story titled “Is France’s first lady a man?” She referred to an article published in 2021 by a right-wing French magazine, Faits et Documents, claiming that Brigitte Macron and her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, are the same person. Jean-Michel “lived as a man for 30 years, fathered five children, and then transitioned at the age of 30 to become Brigitte,” Owens said.
In another post, she added, “After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.
Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying.”
--
Easy for Owens to stake her credibility when she had nonE to begin with.
The right has been pushing the theory that Michelle is a man and now we got Candace saying Bridgett is a man. They don't say the same thing for the wives or female relatives of rightwing politicians.
- Candace Owens is promoting that theory now.
- Owens says it is terrifying
- Stakes her credibility on the claim
On the Monday episode of her podcast, Owens aired a story titled “Is France’s first lady a man?” She referred to an article published in 2021 by a right-wing French magazine, Faits et Documents, claiming that Brigitte Macron and her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, are the same person. Jean-Michel “lived as a man for 30 years, fathered five children, and then transitioned at the age of 30 to become Brigitte,” Owens said.
In another post, she added, “After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.
Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying.”
--
Easy for Owens to stake her credibility when she had nonE to begin with.
The right has been pushing the theory that Michelle is a man and now we got Candace saying Bridgett is a man. They don't say the same thing for the wives or female relatives of rightwing politicians.