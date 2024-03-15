In another post, she added, “After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.

- Evidently there has been this theory floating around rightwing French media that President Emmanuel Macron's wife Bridget is transgender.- Candace Owens is promoting that theory now.- Owens says it is terrifying- Stakes her credibility on the claimEasy for Owens to stake her credibility when she had nonE to begin with.The right has been pushing the theory that Michelle is a man and now we got Candace saying Bridgett is a man. They don't say the same thing for the wives or female relatives of rightwing politicians.