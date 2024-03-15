Social Candace Owens pushes theory that Macron's wife is transgender

- Evidently there has been this theory floating around rightwing French media that President Emmanuel Macron's wife Bridget is transgender.

- Candace Owens is promoting that theory now.

- Owens says it is terrifying

- Stakes her credibility on the claim

On the Monday episode of her podcast, Owens aired a story titled “Is France’s first lady a man?” She referred to an article published in 2021 by a right-wing French magazine, Faits et Documents, claiming that Brigitte Macron and her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, are the same person. Jean-Michel “lived as a man for 30 years, fathered five children, and then transitioned at the age of 30 to become Brigitte,” Owens said.

In another post, she added, “After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.
Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying.”
Easy for Owens to stake her credibility when she had nonE to begin with.

The right has been pushing the theory that Michelle is a man and now we got Candace saying Bridgett is a man. They don't say the same thing for the wives or female relatives of rightwing politicians.
 
Macron's wife and big Mike Obama were seen having a wiener swordfight at the illuminati BBQ.
 
Ive always thought she looked like a crackhead in a wig
 
Stakes her credibility but also already says anyone who discredits it is part of the establishment.

And why would it be scary if Macron married a tranny?
 
With the jawline Candice has she should be carefully putting down the stone in her hand and closing the glasshouse door behind herself as she leaves. :)

I'm not a good person.
 
milliniar said:
Stakes her credibility but also already says anyone who discredits it is part of the establishment.

And why would it be scary if Macron married a tranny?
It's actually much scarier he married his old teacher imo.
 
"Professional reputation" <{Heymansnicker}>
 
MicroBrew said:
I wonder if she genuinely believes this crap or is just feigning belief to grift the rightwing.
I wonder too. She might be crazy enough to believe it. She jumped the shark a while back and she's getting worse and worse.
 
koquerelle said:
I wonder too. She might be crazy enough to believe it. She jumped the shark a while back and she's getting worse and worse.
It pays the bills….

Little known fact - jump the shark episode drew 30m viewers —-cliff clavin
 
koquerelle said:
I wonder too. She might be crazy enough to believe it. She jumped the shark a while back and she's getting worse and worse.
Nah she's a professional grifter. She tried from the left first then found out being a black woman who expoused conservative talking points was a much easier way to get rich. She's like a less dead diamond and pearls. Diamonds and silk?

Candice is both the "black friend" and "female friend" every sexist/racist R says they know... but in a parasocial sense.
 
