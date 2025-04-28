Mack Yancy
It's a very short clip but I know you guys are kinda slow and need cliffs for fucking youtube short, so heres your cheat sheet.
Candace supports Universities right for 'free speech' while she thinks Trump is censoring them and the claims about anti-semitism are bogus. She says she has a 'theory' as to why it is but doesn't go any further. Also calls other influencers who aren't calling Trump out, grifters.
So here's the thing. Because most of you grown ass men can only sit in the two treehouses of right and left when it comes to Candace, let me explain something extremely obvious to anyone paying attention.
She's not a 'free thinking strong black patriot that left the democratic plantation'. Like you idiots on the right think she is.
She's also not a 'braindead, single digit IQ moron with no grasp on what climate change is' like you left leaning dickheads think she is.
She's a shrewd, calculating. morally-bankrupt wholly dishonest marketing genius. How many places has this woman got 'let go' from?
Turning Point USA, Prager U, The Blaze, Fox News, Daily Wire, all she's done is 'fail upwards' every-time she leaves she takes on a bigger audience. None of this is by accident, she has carefully curated every single one of her moves and her statement with the sole purpose of creating the largest audience possible which I believe is the foundation for a presidential run or some political office.
Yep that's right. She's a user and a climber. Trump is part of that climb. There was a time when being a young outspoken black woman in full throated support of trump was very very untapped niche and she rode that hard for a number of years. Look at her earlier tv spots, she's an airheaded trump cheerleader.
"Trump is going to give us jobs, not hot sauce!"
But as even as early as 2022 Candace has wanted to unhook herself from just being another minority MAGA megaphone. Being attatched to everything Trump does keeps you in a very narrow (but lucrative) lane, and she's wanted to branch out. I remember an earlier video where she mentioned that Trump just 'isn't a very nice or respectful guy', and doesn't seem to have appreciation for something or whatever. Obviously this is around the time that there was the idea that Trump was don and it was Ron Desantis' turn. (look how that turned out).
And since she's left the daily wire, she's aggressively trying to branch out beyond just politics. Don't get me wrong, she's still very much a political commentator but she's tapping into other audiences. The documentary style 'candace owens investigates' has been her bridge into the true crime genre (which is so hot right now) and if you believe the metrics she's picked up a TON of non-political Gen-Z females who are obsessed with that stuff. She's also going back to her first love which is Celebrity Gossip. Which she has always dipped into here and there but unrestrained from Daily Wire she can go back to who she originally was.
Oh yeah, I hope you didn't forget. Before she was a right wing talking head, she was a sassy, firebrand gossip youtuber called RED PILL BLACK
Notice how much her tune has changed on Harvey Weinstien now?
So in summary, I don't believe that Candace believes a goddamn word that she says. Everything is a move, it's a power play. Candace is unhooking herself from Trump (kinda) to see if she can retain her diehards and spread out into different fields. I'm sure how some of her simps right her on sherdog twist themselves into salty pretzels to hold both her and trump up together will be an inside into that.
@Strychnine -probably
