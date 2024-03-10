Cancelled fight predictions

These are NOT fantasy matches or matches that never had any chance of happening from the start (ie. Fedor v randy)

I'm talking about fights that were actually booked or were being set up but someone got injured or 1 guy was sent in as a replacement for another cancelled fight or the fight fell thru due to randomness

I'll list out the ones off the top of my head but if you have others name them and your predictions

How do you think these fights would've gone at the time?

Tony v Khabib - khabib via tko gnp
Aldo v Pettis - Aldo by tko or decision
Arlovski v Couture (ufc 42)- Arlovski via ko
Rizzo v Randleman- Rizzo via tko
Rashad v Shogun- Shogun via tko
Barnett v Fedor- Fedor by tko
Rockhold vs Whittaker- Whittaker by ko
JDS VS Brock- jds by tko
Belcher v Vitor- vitor by tko
Hendo v JBJ- JBJ by submission

Gilbert v Khabib - khabib via UD but it would've been a true test for khabib

Rickson v Saku (fight was in the works but ricksons son died and he retired)

I really don't know on this one


Crocop v Couture- gonzaga was supposed to be cannon fodder to set up a fight with randy. No one even knew Gonzaga but the rest is history

Randy via tko gnp
 
