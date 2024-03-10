Cancelled fight predictions

These are NOT fantasy matches or matches that never had any chance of happening from the start (ie. Fedor v randy)



I'm talking about fights that were actually booked or were being set up but someone got injured or 1 guy was sent in as a replacement for another cancelled fight or the fight fell thru due to randomness



I'll list out the ones off the top of my head but if you have others name them and your predictions



How do you think these fights would've gone at the time?



Tony v Khabib - khabib via tko gnp

Aldo v Pettis - Aldo by tko or decision

Arlovski v Couture (ufc 42)- Arlovski via ko

Rizzo v Randleman- Rizzo via tko

Rashad v Shogun- Shogun via tko

Barnett v Fedor- Fedor by tko

Rockhold vs Whittaker- Whittaker by ko

JDS VS Brock- jds by tko

Belcher v Vitor- vitor by tko

Hendo v JBJ- JBJ by submission



Gilbert v Khabib - khabib via UD but it would've been a true test for khabib



Rickson v Saku (fight was in the works but ricksons son died and he retired)



I really don't know on this one





Crocop v Couture- gonzaga was supposed to be cannon fodder to set up a fight with randy. No one even knew Gonzaga but the rest is history



Randy via tko gnp