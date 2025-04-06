Canadian parliament on lockdown as police deal with barricaded man: ‘Lock all doors’ Police send in robot as people urged to ‘seek shelter in the nearest room’

The East Block of Parliament Hill in the Canadian capital of Ottawa has been placed on lockdown as police arrived at the scene to deal with a man barricaded in the building.The Parliamentary Protective Service issued an emergency alert, urging people to 'seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide,' according to the National Post.Those not in the area were told to 'stay away until further notice.'At least a dozen vehicles from the Parliamentary Protective Service and Ottawa Police surrounded the East Block, and access to the area was closed, including to pass holders, the Post reported.The paper also noted that a bomb squad may be part of the law enforcement operation. Police shut down a part of Wellington Street in front of Parliament.Police have employed a robot to handle the situation, and a large police vehicle entered through the roadblock, according to CBC.Edit: I forgot I'm banned from making crime threads - sorry. Whatever happens to this thread, happens.