Nurses are instructed to among other things,to uphold the pursuit of truth and reconciliation, and to value the knowledge of first nations in their practice.To respect the principles of social justice and consider the social determinants of health to influence the health and well being of people.Advocate for the rights of all people to be free from oppression, exclusion, racism and discriminationAdvocate for the stewardship of natural resources and the environment as key determinant of healthWoke nonsense is going to destroy a medical system already on it's knees. We already see immigrants and minorities given preferential treatment in emergency lines, what happens when stuff like this becomes enshrined in law. What happens when your access and quality of health care is determined by identity politics ?We already have a staffing crisis, stuff like this is only going to make that worse and who in their right mind would want to work in that environment ?Here you can read the directives yourself