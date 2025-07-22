  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Canadian Nurses instructed to reject "White European Medicine" via new Code of Ethics

Lycandroid

Lycandroid

I admit it, I ate 9 cans of ravioli
@Brown
Joined
Feb 20, 2024
Messages
4,272
Reaction score
7,261
Nurses are instructed to among other things,

to uphold the pursuit of truth and reconciliation, and to value the knowledge of first nations in their practice.

To respect the principles of social justice and consider the social determinants of health to influence the health and well being of people.

Advocate for the rights of all people to be free from oppression, exclusion, racism and discrimination

Advocate for the stewardship of natural resources and the environment as key determinant of health


Woke nonsense is going to destroy a medical system already on it's knees. We already see immigrants and minorities given preferential treatment in emergency lines, what happens when stuff like this becomes enshrined in law. What happens when your access and quality of health care is determined by identity politics ?

We already have a staffing crisis, stuff like this is only going to make that worse and who in their right mind would want to work in that environment ?


Here you can read the directives yourself



 
Next are they going to start putting the sick and elderly out in the woods to die as was traditional in many tribes.

Not even sure what this means, can someone from there explain it.
 
oldshadow said:
Next are they going to start putting the sick and elderly out in the woods to die as was traditional in many tribes.

Not even sure what this means, can someone from there explain it.
Click to expand...
It either means they are forbidden the use of leeches, or the use of leeches is mandatory...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

deviake
Law Brazen new level of corruption unlocked: Trucking company is borrowing $20 million to buy TRUMP coin.
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
2K
PainIsLIfe
PainIsLIfe
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Chilean woman with muscular dystrophy becomes face of euthanasia debate as bill stalls in Senate
Replies
1
Views
167
HereticBD
HereticBD

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,390
Messages
57,597,777
Members
175,760
Latest member
Headers

Share this page

Back
Top