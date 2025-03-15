ColemanwastheGOAT
Weird and kind of pathetic move here by our new PM. His party introduced the carbon tax in 2018 and now they want our thanks for cancelling it?
Classic big government 'we break it so we can fix it' mentality.
I guess the libs are getting desperate leading up to the shellacking they're about to take in the election.
"This will make a difference to hard-pressed Canadians" said Carney, which is a weird thing to say about a tax you voted for and your party implemented...
