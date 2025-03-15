  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Canadian Liberals confusingly scrap carbon tax they created

Weird and kind of pathetic move here by our new PM. His party introduced the carbon tax in 2018 and now they want our thanks for cancelling it?

Classic big government 'we break it so we can fix it' mentality.

I guess the libs are getting desperate leading up to the shellacking they're about to take in the election.


"This will make a difference to hard-pressed Canadians" said Carney, which is a weird thing to say about a tax you voted for and your party implemented...


Screenshot-20250314-183201-Brave.jpg
 
Nice try as Carney was the Governor of the bank of England in 2018 and had nothing to do with the carbon tax. Who cares if his party introduced the tax? He is not tied to every Liberal decision that has ever been made.

Do better.
 
Isnt this just the consumer carbon tax though? Businesses still have to pay the carbon tax.

People are saying he's just rebranding it.
 
Glad it's gone but I sure hope the voting public doesn't forget who instituted it and how much money it stole from them while accomplishing absolutely nothing.
 
I only really think of Carney as a banker.

He was hired as Governor of the Bank of England by the Conservative party.

I'm skeptical about how "liberal" he actually is.
 
It's a smart move for them politically, but I doubt many will be moved. This guy is on record so many times hyping up the carbon tax, and there's no reason to believe they won't bring it back. He's practically the architect of the whole thing.

Kinda crazy how our elections are playing out similarly to the US. This is the Liberal's "Kamala" phase, where they try to convince people they're completely different now, because they have a new figurehead.
 
Lol at Canada. TS is absolute comedy.

"This tax is terrible. Get rid of it!"

-Ok, we're going to get rid of it.

"Fuck you, retard! How dare you get rid of the tax so I can't sit in my bunker all day and scream at you!"

