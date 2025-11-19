Law Canadian Lawyer who used Instagram Handle "Cocaine_Lawyer" Charged by FBI for Significant Involvement in Drug Empire of Ryan Wedding

torontosun.com

Flashy lawyer caught in the spotlight

He may be too flashy for his own good.
torontosun.com

Deepak Paradkar has been arrested by authorities for his alleged involvement in Ryan Wedding's drug empire. Before we get to the allegations, I'd note Mr. Paradkar was already a very controversial figure in Canada per one of the above articles from 2017:

In another disturbing photo on his Instagram account, Paradkar reposted the message of a client whose charges on trafficking 2.5 kilos in cocaine were recently stayed: “This is what happens when everybody stays solid and u pay lawyer fees ... F--- taking a plea. I decided to fight and I won,” wrote the accused drug dealer, followed by emojis of two rats and a gun.


Now, the FBI is alleging the following against Mr. Paradkar:

Deepak Balwant Paradkar (Paradkar) is a Canadian attorney who has provided a range of illegal services to Wedding and his drug trafficking organization beyond the scope of a normal attorney-client relationship. Paradkar introduced Wedding to the drug traffickers that have been moving Wedding’s cocaine and has also helped Wedding with bribery and murder. Paradkar violated the trust of his clients and the ethics of his profession by allowing Wedding and his associates to eavesdrop on privileged communications between Paradkar and his other clients, several of whom Wedding wished to murder. Wedding paid Paradkar with luxury watches and additional fees for these illegal services.

Apparently, the FBI has alleged that Mr. Paradkar told Mr. Wedding he could beat a charge if he murdered one of the FBI's witnesses.

Real life Saul Goodman.
 
What good would a "too honest for his own good" lawyer be to anyone?
Cocaine is barely even that good anymore, let alone "put it in my screenname and get caught" good lol. What a poser
 
The whole thing is crazy. The drug lord is a former Canadian Olympian. Now that's a career move.
 
shunyata said:
In the US it's not great. Rhonda was working at subway after medaling, until strikeforce gave her a job.
Click to expand...
It really depends on the sport. The runners and gymnastics folks get most of the glory and post Olympic bounty of sponsorship and fame. Swimming can net you some nice deals too if you're a big deal. The kayakers, javelin throwers, martial artists, etc...not so much. Winter Olympics the post event sponsorship deals go to skiing, skating and snowboarding. That said, in Ronda's case, bronze doesn't translate to big sponsorships across the board. You gotta win to make the big bucks.

Just saying, it's certainly an interesting life path to go from Olympian to FBI Most Wanted drug lord.
 
HereticBD said:
The whole thing is crazy. The drug lord is a former Canadian Olympian. Now that's a career move.
Click to expand...

Why is that crazy, do you remember Miriam Bedard, double gold medalist? The FBI was after her.
 
therealdope said:
Why is that crazy, do you remember Miriam Bedard, double gold medalist? The FBI was after her.
Click to expand...
She took her kid somewhere during a custody battle. Not exactly Pablo Escobar levels of criminality. That's just normal shit that could happen to anybody.
 
