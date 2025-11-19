Flashy lawyer caught in the spotlight He may be too flashy for his own good.

Deepak Paradkar has been arrested by authorities for his alleged involvement in Ryan Wedding's drug empire. Before we get to the allegations, I'd note Mr. Paradkar was already a very controversial figure in Canada per one of the above articles from 2017:In another disturbing photo on his Instagram account, Paradkar reposted the message of a client whose charges on trafficking 2.5 kilos in cocaine were recently stayed: “This is what happens when everybody stays solid and u pay lawyer fees ... F--- taking a plea. I decided to fight and I won,” wrote the accused drug dealer, followed by emojis of two rats and a gun.Now, the FBI is alleging the following against Mr. Paradkar:) is a Canadian attorney who has provided a range of illegal services to Wedding and his drug trafficking organization beyond the scope of a normal attorney-client relationship. Paradkar introduced Wedding to the drug traffickers that have been moving Wedding’s cocaine and has also helped Wedding with bribery and murder. Paradkar violated the trust of his clients and the ethics of his profession by allowing Wedding and his associates to eavesdrop on privileged communications between Paradkar and his other clients, several of whom Wedding wished to murder. Wedding paid Paradkar with luxury watches and additional fees for these illegal services.Apparently, the FBI has alleged that Mr. Paradkar told Mr. Wedding he could beat a charge if he murdered one of the FBI's witnesses.Real life Saul Goodman.