International Canadian Election Results Start to Come Through: 'The 51st State' Edition

www.bbc.co.uk

Live updates: 2025 Canadian federal election results

Mark Carney's Liberal Party, which has been in power for a decade, and the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre are clear front-runners.
Conservatives projected to flip Newfoundland and Labrador seatpublished at 01:40​

The Conservatives are projected to have gained the Long Range Mountains seat from the Liberals in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, according to Canadian public broadcaster CBC News.
The announcement in the first projected flip of the night.
The party's first projected win was in the riding of Central Newfoundland, according to CBC News.
The Liberals swept all 32 ridings across the four Atlantic Canada provinces in 2015, but the Conservatives won eight seats in 2021.

Is there not a thread, or have I been stupid and missed it?

Do the many, many, many MAGAnadians on here even care?
 
How Do Votes Translate to Seats?

5f100e30-cf3b-4d1a-9e28-5442c77f4aac.png.webp


Like the UK, Canada has a "first-past-the-post" electoral system.
The candidate who gets the most votes in each electoral district, or riding, wins that seat and becomes an MP. The share of votes doesn't have to be a majority, it just has to be one more vote than the second-place candidate.
Under this system, a party can secure the most seats in the House of Commons without receiving the most votes across the whole country, which is exactly what happened in the last election.
In 2021, the Liberals finished as the largest party by winning 47% of seats, ahead of the Conservatives on 35%.
This was despite the Conservatives narrowly coming ahead in the popular vote, receiving 34% of all ballots cast in Canada, compared with the Liberals' 33%.
First-past-the-post can also mean that smaller parties struggle to convert votes into seats, particularly when their support is spread evenly across the country.
For example, the New Democrats won 18% of Canada’s total votes four years ago, but only 7% of seats.
 
Thanks Trump for basically neutering the left wing parties in Canada- NDP may lose party status and greens may get 0 seats.

Conservatives looking good in atlantic canada. When Harper won a majority they won 11 seats and now are leading in 10. Polls were expecting a near Liberal sweep.
 
Thus far the seat change projection in Atlantic canada is +2 conservatives and - 2 liberals.

NDP vote share has dropped 14% total which nearly 90% percentage loss from 2021
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Thus far the seat change projection in Atlantic canada is +2 conservatives and - 2 liberals.

NDP vote share has dropped 14% total which nearly 90% percentage loss from 2021
Do you use 338Canada out of interest?
 
Polls have just closed across a significant part of the country, included in Ontario and Quebec, which together account for 200 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons
Now we’ll get a good idea of whether the rest of Canada will follow the trend seen in Atlantic Canada, where the Conservatives are projected to have managed to hold off a Liberal sweep of the region - even gain a seat - suggesting it could be a tight race.
As we bring you results from eastern Canada, here are a couple of things to watch for as they come in:
  • Quebec is often a wildcard in Canadian elections. The Liberals have been polling ahead of the Bloc Québécois there, though the sovereigntist party has shown some late momentum. Can the Liberals hold on to their 33 seats or make gains in the province?
  • In Ontario, one of the key battlegrounds is the so-called “905” region, a horseshoe of about 30 ridings around Toronto. Like any battleground, it can swing from election to election. The Liberals won all but four seats there in the last federal election in 2021. Conservatives need to make gains there to fend off the Liberals.
 
Also Atlantic canada are slow as fuck compared to the rest of canada when it comes to vote counting.
 
Siver! said:
Thanks man.

What's your overall feeling? Who wins on what you're hearing?
Atlantic Canada showing polling was correct in terms of popular vote but Conservatives looking good there. Which considering modeling showed a possible sweep could mean Conservatives are going to make it closer than projected.

But still feel liberal Majority / Minority...Toronto decides it
 
It’s still early in the night, but we are getting some hints about how Canadians are voting and what it might mean for the overall results.
We are seeing that both the Liberals and the Conservatives have increased their vote shares in the Atlantic region - at the expense of the NDP in particular, as well as the Greens (though neither party held seats in the region).
So we will be watching whether support continues to be siphoned off from those smaller parties to the front-runners.
We're also seeing Conservatives are projected to hold on to a number of seats in the region - and even pick up one seat - suggesting it is still a tight race.
The shifts are illustrated below - but these changes in vote share are provisional and subject to change. They are based on around 90% of polls reporting in Newfoundland and Labrador, 70% in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, and 60% in New Brunswick.

43e5764a-b089-420a-b660-b34a0a7694bc.png.webp


Now Canada is a two party system lol
 
