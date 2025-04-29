It’s still early in the night, but we are getting some hints about how Canadians are voting and what it might mean for the overall results.We are seeing that both the Liberals and the Conservatives have increased their vote shares in the Atlantic region - at the expense of the NDP in particular, as well as the Greens (though neither party held seats in the region).So we will be watching whether support continues to be siphoned off from those smaller parties to the front-runners.We're also seeing Conservatives are projected to hold on to a number of seats in the region - and even pick up one seat - suggesting it is still a tight race.The shifts are illustrated below - but these changes in vote share are provisional and subject to change. They are based on around 90% of polls reporting in Newfoundland and Labrador, 70% in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, and 60% in New Brunswick.---Now Canadaa two party system lol