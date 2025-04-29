Siver!
Live updates: 2025 Canadian federal election results
Mark Carney's Liberal Party, which has been in power for a decade, and the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre are clear front-runners.
Conservatives projected to flip Newfoundland and Labrador seatpublished at 01:40
01:40
The Conservatives are projected to have gained the Long Range Mountains seat from the Liberals in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, according to Canadian public broadcaster CBC News.
The announcement in the first projected flip of the night.
The party's first projected win was in the riding of Central Newfoundland, according to CBC News.
The Liberals swept all 32 ridings across the four Atlantic Canada provinces in 2015, but the Conservatives won eight seats in 2021.
Is there not a thread, or have I been stupid and missed it?
Do the many, many, many MAGAnadians on here even care?