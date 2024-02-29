Crime Canada to Impose House Arrest on Individuals Who May Commit Future Hate Crimes

Pre-crime Minority Report dystopian level shit right here. Imposing criminal penalty for acts that you may or may not commit in the future, no conviction needed.
Justice Minister Arif Virani has defended a new power in the online harms bill to impose house arrest on someone who is feared to commit a hate crime in the future – even if they have not yet done so already. The person could be made to wear an electronic tag, if the attorney-general requests it, or ordered by a judge to remain at home, the bill says.

Mr. Virani, who is Attorney-General as well as Justice Minister, said it is important that any peace bond be “calibrated carefully,” saying it would have to meet a high threshold to apply. But he said the new power, which would require the attorney-general’s approval as well as a judge’s, could prove “very, very important” to restrain the behaviour of someone with a track record of hateful behaviour who may be targeting certain people or groups. If “there’s a genuine fear of an escalation, then an individual or group could come forward and seek a peace bond against them and to prevent them from doing certain things.”

Bill C-63 is designed to curb the proliferation of hate online, but it also establishes a new hate-crime offence, which would carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
www.theglobeandmail.com

Justice Minister defends house arrest power for people feared to commit a hate crime in future

Arif Virani said new power could restrain behaviour of someone with a track record of hateful conduct
is it retroactive?

Depends how high the threshold is, if it's targeted at people posting manifestos etc then I don't necessarily have an issue with it.

Obviously it shouldn't apply to anyone who's just a bit racist.
 
