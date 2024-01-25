Crime Canada letting 50 year old perv swim and share change room with preteen girls

Not sure if it’s been discussed on here, but Canada has gone full retard and shows no signs of improvement, I’m done with this place and I’ll be leaving as soon as I sell my home.

Btw whoever the fathers of these girls are they should castrate themselves immediately for allowing this to happen, this country is full of cowards and weaklings.

The US is also driving itself off a cliff, but at least there’s still time to hit the breaks. Over here it feels like it’s too late, I hope at least you guys can turn it around south of the border.

Here is the video, you just know these security guys must have gone home that day feeling like absolute weaklings and traitors to their own morals. There is no way that Sikh dude buys any of this insane indoctrination and is most certainly not raising his own kids to believe such nonsense. Imagine having to to that job and pretend, and betray everything you believe in fear of losing your job. Just embarrassing.

 
Oh no no no, stay out of our country there’s already too many illegals here
 
the debate and discussions worth having are from europe and the battle is probably won in favor of lots of restrictions on the understanding that trans people have actually changed anything substantial about themselves. but we are probably ten or twenty years from the public catching up.
 
Well bye

Rebel news, what a joke
 
First I've heard of it.

Sounds...suspicious:

Rebel News (also known as The Rebel Media and The Rebel) is a Canadian far-right[2] political and social commentary media website operated by Rebel News Network Ltd. It has been described as a "global platform" for the anti-Muslim ideology known as counter-jihad.[3][4] It was founded in February 2015 by former Sun News Network personalities Ezra Levant and Brian Lilley.

Rebel News broadcasts its content only on the internet and has been compared to Breitbart News of the US.[5][6][7][8] Rebel News has been described as being part of the alt-right movement.[9][10][11]

Former Sun News reporter Faith Goldy joined Rebel News after its launch,[12] but was fired for her coverage of the 2017 Charlottesville rally and for conducting an interview with The Daily Stormer.[13] A co-founder and two freelancers resigned in protest of the coverage.[14] Gavin McInnes, founder of the far-right neo-fascist[15][16][17] organization Proud Boys, was a contributor. McInnes departed in 2017, then temporarily rejoined the site for a period in 2019.[18][19] In the midst of the 2021 Canadian federal election, Justin Trudeau accused Rebel News of spreading misinformation, especially with regards to COVID-19 vaccines.[20][21][22] Rebel News has promoted climate change denial and oil sands extraction in Alberta.[23]
 
You think Rebel news made the story up? What is suspicious, you think this is not happening?
 
Koro_11 said:
Spain.
Have fun with that one buddy.

Today, Spain’s parliament passed a comprehensive law to expand protections and entrench rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people.

The statute has become known colloquially as the “Trans Law” because provisions that allow for gender recognition based on self-identification through a simple administrative process have provoked heated public debate

www.hrw.org

Victory in Fight for Gender Recognition in Spain

Today, Spain’s parliament passed a comprehensive law to expand protections and entrench rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people. The statute has become known colloquially as the “Trans Law” because provisions that allow for gender recognition based on...
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org
 
If true it's messed up but this also proves it's not widespread. If people are just using this example for months then they don't have too much to work with.
 
Rebel News has been sued for similar coverage before, where Rebel News called a self identified transgender person a pedophile. Rebel News won, and had the case thrown out:


The fact that the Wikipedia article doesn't reference Rebel News' court wins like this is quite problematic, and suggests the Wikipedia article is not neutral.
 
Doesn’t matter if it’s widespread. There should be zero tolerance for this anywhere and it opens the door for more of this nonsense to happen.

There are already many stories of Trans dudes smoking girls in competition. This is the first I’m hearing of adult trans competing against kids and sharing locker rooms.
 
