“We’ve all been so socialized now for years and years and years that something like a baseball cap should cost $15 to buy, but the fact is that if you wanted to produce that ball cap under ethical circumstances, entirely under the labour laws and standards of Canadian policy, then the price for that is going to be much higher.”



Mooney and Cochrane’s “Canada is not for sale” ball caps sell for $45 to $55, while toques go for $40.