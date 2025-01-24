ColemanwastheGOAT
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2023
- Messages
- 11,155
- Reaction score
- 25,157
Tl;dr: The humiliating hits just keep coming. A Canadian entrepreneur tried to make a 'Canada is not for sale' hat in Canada but it was too expensive and he had to outsource hats from SE Asia and even America.
‘Canada is not for sale’ hat offers tough lesson in domestic manufacturing | Globalnews.ca
The marketers behind the "Canada is not for sale" hats made famous by Doug Ford say they've realized how difficult it is to produce a ball cap fully made in Canada.
globalnews.ca
The pair of Ottawa-based marketers behind the “Canada is not for sale” hats made famous by Ontario Premier Doug Ford last week say they’ve realized how difficult it is to produce a ball cap fully made in Canada.
Even with imported parts the hats are still too expensive for any reasonable person.
“We’ve all been so socialized now for years and years and years that something like a baseball cap should cost $15 to buy, but the fact is that if you wanted to produce that ball cap under ethical circumstances, entirely under the labour laws and standards of Canadian policy, then the price for that is going to be much higher.”
Mooney and Cochrane’s “Canada is not for sale” ball caps sell for $45 to $55, while toques go for $40.
Lol