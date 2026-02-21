Economy Canada in 2014 had the world's strongest middle class, now it's poorer than Alabama in 2026.

Pierce 34

Pierce 34

Charlie Kirk Forever
@Green
Joined
Dec 6, 2024
Messages
1,436
Reaction score
3,027
www.theglobeandmail.com

Out of nowhere, Canada became poorer than Alabama. How is that possible?

For an overdue wake-up call, The Globe travelled to the Deep South to understand how the state is breaking stereotypes and, at times, looking richer than Canada
www.theglobeandmail.com www.theglobeandmail.com

Archive link: https://archive.is/LptHX


So, it was a shock when Canadian economist Trevor Tombe and the International Monetary Fund ran the numbers in 2023 and 2024 and concluded that Canada had, in fact, become poorer than Alabama.

To measure this, they calculated gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. In simple terms, it’s the size of the Canadian economy in a given year divided by the population. The same was done for Alabama. After adjusting for foreign exchange and some cost differences in both countries, the average for Canada’s 10 provinces was estimated at US$55,000 in 2022, the same as Alabama. Shortly after, the IMF found Canada had actually fallen behind the southern state. (Canada has since edged ever-so-slightly higher than Alabama; the numbers are volatile from year to year.)
The timing was terrible for the Canadian psyche. Home prices were on an astronomical trajectory, inflation made everyday items such as groceries far more expensive and there was deep resentment toward Ottawa. Canadians could probably stomach having their living standards slip relative to the broader U.S., the epicentre of the world’s tech revolution. But Alabama?


Source on Canada having the strongest middle class in 2014:

 
Why is this constantly turned into a left versus right argument?

The issue is that the wealth gap continues to widen, at whatever rate in whatever jurisdiction. That's the crux of the problem. Money is being siphoned from the middle and lower classes while the 1 per centers keep adding to their billions.
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
Alabama? This was for seen years ago by the Trailer Park Boys...
Click to expand...
9a552346372ce9b8ecd4418b26581e22.gif
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
Why is this constantly turned into a left versus right argument?
Click to expand...
Who's been in power in Canada for most of this time since 2014?
HoiceNJuicy said:
The issue is that the wealth gap continues to widen, at whatever rate in whatever jurisdiction. That's the crux of the problem. Money is being siphoned from the middle and lower classes while the 1 per centers keep adding to their billions.
Click to expand...
You suppose they do it without the politicians in power knowing about it?
 
Not surprised to see that about Canada. Canada is often a more expensive place to live also, with lower paying jobs. Canada's liberal policies are not meant for economic success.

I've seen similar writings about other EU countries compared to US states of late. From last year.

"All 50 states are now richer than Britain"

www.washingtonexaminer.com

All 50 states are now richer than Britain

In 20 years, the American economy has grown 60% more than those of Britain and the European Union. Why? Low taxes and energy abundance.
www.washingtonexaminer.com www.washingtonexaminer.com
 
At my job in Canada they just laid off hundreds (in the high hundreds) of middle class workers (120kish) and replaced them with AI and outsourcing to foreign countries.

After doing this to 'lower overhead and pass the saving onto consumers' they raised the products price by 20% and added a convenience fee of 10%.

The head honcho also got caught in the epstein files and got booted out tho. So that was fun.
 
timbit trump and his maple maga politics are divisive and not what canadians are looking for and he should step down as leader! diversity is our strength and canadians do not want the handmaid's tale in canada and we will fight for as long as we have to as a united country to keep pierre and trump from gaining power! and why is pierre so obsessed with women's biological clocks and women's bodies? so creepy!

mad-Copy.jpg
 
Frank_Drebin said:
timbit trump and his maple maga politics are divisive and not what canadians are looking for and he should step down as leader! diversity is our strength and canadians do not want the handmaid's tale in canada and we will fight for as long as we have to as a united country to keep pierre and trump from gaining power! and why is pierre so obsessed with women's biological clocks and women's bodies? so creepy!

mad-Copy.jpg
Click to expand...
This is the view of most of the population of Toronto
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
Why is this constantly turned into a left versus right argument?

The issue is that the wealth gap continues to widen, at whatever rate in whatever jurisdiction. That's the crux of the problem. Money is being siphoned from the middle and lower classes while the 1 per centers keep adding to their billions.
Click to expand...
The metric here is GDP per capita, so "wealth gap" or income distribution has absolutely nothing to do with it. It's gross domestic product/number of people.

The actual "issue" here is that Canada's importing people who are growing the rate of sexual assaults a lot faster than they are GDP. Replacement birth rate is about 2.1/woman, and Canada is at 1.25, yet their population has increased by 13.5% in the last 12 years while the GDP has only increased 15%, but sexual assaults reported to police have gone from 58/100,000 in 2014 to increasing every single year since to 94/100,000.
 
Last edited:
HoiceNJuicy said:
Why is this constantly turned into a left versus right argument?

The issue is that the wealth gap continues to widen, at whatever rate in whatever jurisdiction. That's the crux of the problem. Money is being siphoned from the middle and lower classes while the 1 per centers keep adding to their billions.
Click to expand...
Middle class getting taxed into oblivion from every direction. Heck even 50% less tax would make a significant difference . But nope.
 
Frank_Drebin said:
timbit trump and his maple maga politics are divisive and not what canadians are looking for and he should step down as leader! diversity is our strength and canadians do not want the handmaid's tale in canada and we will fight for as long as we have to as a united country to keep pierre and trump from gaining power! and why is pierre so obsessed with women's biological clocks and women's bodies? so creepy!

mad-Copy.jpg
Click to expand...
Far left liberal is a contradiction in terms
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,993
Messages
58,475,098
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top