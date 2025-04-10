Elections Canada Federal Election - Apr 2025

Didn't see a thread, hope it's ok we can discuss here.

Vote compass is up - https://votecompass.cbc.ca/

I came out as expected.

No transwomen in women sports, less immigrants, harsher sentences for crime is my right leaning.
But fiscally I'm ok with socialist policies to help more poor people and more abortion clinics is my left leaning.

1744308191669.png
 
canadian politics is boring and quiite frankly it downright sucks. they're all a bunch of money grabbing crooks, but none are as interesting or corrupt as those pie-eating jabronis from down south.

the rock has canadian citizenship, so the rock for the people's prime minister. if ya smell what i'm cooking.
 
R

