BEAST
blackhart
@red
- Joined
- Nov 22, 2016
- Messages
- 9,625
- Reaction score
- 13,988
Didn't see a thread, hope it's ok we can discuss here.
Vote compass is up - https://votecompass.cbc.ca/
I came out as expected.
No transwomen in women sports, less immigrants, harsher sentences for crime is my right leaning.
But fiscally I'm ok with socialist policies to help more poor people and more abortion clinics is my left leaning.
