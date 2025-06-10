Can you send me $20?

I’ll send you 20 if you fuck right off

$10 up front and then the other 10 after you have fucked right off
 
Yes.

I can.

Will I?

Oh, that's a completely different question.
 
I will send your mother money for the BJ she gave me last night but thats it
 
Bro you make this thread every month. Either get off drugs or find a better paying job. You can't keep living like this and getting on a karate forum asking for cash. Something has to change here. I mean this with all the best intentions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,460
Messages
57,403,341
Members
175,692
Latest member
SoftGi

Share this page

Back
Top