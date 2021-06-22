Can You Remove Battery On Electric Bike To Charge It?

gizmo J

gizmo J

Banned
Banned
Joined
Aug 29, 2013
Messages
865
Reaction score
597
Im thinking about getting a electric bike and was wondering if I can park the bike at the bike rack at school and remove the battery and charge the battery in my dorm.

Can you?
 
You should park it at a Tesla charging station and use their super chargers to charge your bike in 10 seconds. If those Tesla drivers get mad at you, remind them that your mode of transportation is much greener than theirs, and they should be ashamed
 
From the Trek website,
Electric bikes amplify your pedaling power and your ability to do and see more. They're quick and smooth, with predictable, easy-to-control power and a long-lasting removable battery that recharges at any household outlet.
Click to expand...

https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/bikes/electric-bikes/c/B507/

Trek electric bikes cost $2800 and up.

I suggest you look at the bike you want to purchase. It looks like one Walmart sells for $600 has a battery that can be removed for charging. My concern with a battery that can be easily removed might mean that it can be easily stolen.
 
Uhm yeah..
thats pretty standard.
Why dont you do your own research by googling it.

Its also good to remove the battery when leaving the bike since the battery is something valuable and it gets stolen a lot.
 
Yea, you can on decent mountain bikes. Not sure about hybrids etc. Or the bikes you see on infomercials
 
gizmo J said:
Im thinking about getting a electric bike and was wondering if I can park the bike at the bike rack at school and remove the battery and charge the battery in my dorm.

Can you?
Click to expand...
Why not just use your legs to power it.
 
Just buy a damn electric scooter and charge it in the school
 
gizmo J said:
Im thinking about getting a electric bike and was wondering if I can park the bike at the bike rack at school and remove the battery and charge the battery in my dorm.

Can you?
Click to expand...
This question is sexually charged, and I don't feel comfortable answering it.
 
I recently bought an electric bike locally. I forget the manufacturers name, but imagine one could remove the battery and charge the battery indoors. The battery is easy to remove, and the charge port is on the battery. With that said I've not taken the battery off to recharge it indoors though. I've just recharged it with the battery connected to the bike.
 
I've had a couple of electric bicycles. The first one had a removable battery, it actually has a slot for 2 batteries to get double the range. And yes, you could take em off and charge them inside. It had pedal assist mode, and a throttle for full electric mode. It would go about 15mph. And if the juice ran out, you could always pedal it like a regular bike. It was cool, only downside was the batteries needed to be charged at least once every 3 months. If you let them sit for too long without charging, the batteries would go bad and wouldnt hold a charge anymore. And those things were like $120 each.

My second electric bike (the one I still have now) is pretty cool. It's actually a foldable bike with small tires and a small frame. It can easily fit into a car trunk when folded, me and my friend actually fit two of them in his trunk. It goes about 15mph. If you go full electric on the throttle, you can get a range of about 10-15 miles. On pedal assist though, I got almost 25 miles one time. A couple of downsides with this bike though, the battery is not removable at all, so it has just the one battery. However, it doesn't seem to go bad like my other bike would from letting it sit for too long. I let it sit for a while, recently charged it and took it out, and it worked just fine, which was cool. But another downside of this bike, is that if the battery does run out, you can't really ride it like a regular bike. There's a crap load of resistance, it feels like your riding through thick grass. So you definitely don't wanna run out of juice on this particular bike.

So basically, each bike is a little different and will have its own features. Some are very expensive, and may even be worth it. But I paid around $400-$500 for each of the bikes I've had. Definitely fun and worth it.
 
The prices are dropping on these electric bikes. I live in a residential area and I want one of those moped looking ebikes. I could zip around the neighborhood up and down the street. I bet these bikes are fun to ride. The one I'm looking at goes a little over 20mph and gets 40-50 miles per charge
 
$550 for that one
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20240523_155415_Samsung Internet.jpg
    Screenshot_20240523_155415_Samsung Internet.jpg
    670 KB · Views: 2
MWB1982 said:
The prices are dropping on these electric bikes. I live in a residential area and I want one of those moped looking ebikes. I could zip around the neighborhood up and down the street. I bet these bikes are fun to ride. The one I'm looking at goes a little over 20mph and gets 40-50 miles per charge
Click to expand...
Do it, Monica!
 
Woldog said:
Why not just use your legs to power it.
Click to expand...
He could charge the battery with a pedal generator.

1920_april-fools-blog-post1.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

nonoob
Cold EV Stories in 2024
Replies
8
Views
359
AGGAMEMNON66
AGGAMEMNON66
Oregonmma
New car battery died during winter storm
2
Replies
27
Views
827
AFanNotAFighter
AFanNotAFighter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,787
Messages
55,586,315
Members
174,832
Latest member
Konster1

Share this page

Back
Top