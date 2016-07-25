Can you really boost Testosterone from a supplement?

DetroitRob
Common Sense Philosopher
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2010
- Messages
- 1,788
- Reaction score
- 14
I apologize if this has been covered, I looked around but did not see anything
I am getting old and everywhere I look there are ads about boosting testosterone. I did some research and I see mixed reviews on every product out there.
Can you really take a supplement that actually boosts Testosterone or all they all junk science that say "it could" or "it can".
If so, which products are legit and which are garbage? Does anyone know the answer from experience?
Inquiring minds want to know
