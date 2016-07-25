Can you really boost Testosterone from a supplement?

I apologize if this has been covered, I looked around but did not see anything

I am getting old and everywhere I look there are ads about boosting testosterone. I did some research and I see mixed reviews on every product out there.

Can you really take a supplement that actually boosts Testosterone or all they all junk science that say "it could" or "it can".

If so, which products are legit and which are garbage? Does anyone know the answer from experience?

Inquiring minds want to know
 
If by supplements you mean "food" or "nutrients", well...then, yes you can.

The point is nobody lives on supplements, people eat food. You know cholesterol, good fats...they are necessary in order to your balls to produce testosterone. And yada yada yada.

Following this line of thinking, then yes, suplementing with the correct nutrient would help to produce testosterone. That is, IF you absorb them in the first place. So...yeah.

But some magical stuff? i dont know i guess not. Not Tribulus or anything like that. Maca,ginseng, etc. No.Not.
 
It's just marketing by an unregulated industry that can say what it wants to seperate you from your money. The latest in snake oil, penis enlargement ("not just longer, thick too"), weight loss, look younger, be smarter stuff that comes from the stork.
 
An OTC supplement

no

it's a scam

you want something, then get the real stuff
 
You could live off eggs, goat milk, vegetable garden and one large animal culled every 6 months.

99% things you buy you don't need.

Do a combination of eating high protein, high natural fats
Zinc
Vitamin D
High intensity exercise
 
I've seen mentions on vitamin D helping boost testosterone levels. The mention on vitamin D though can be confusing, confusing in that it is mentioned in conjunction with sun exposure. We of course obtain most of our vitamin D3 from sun exposure, but other healthy compounds are made too when our skin is exposed to the energy of UV rays.

You can read a little about that idea here, in this news paper article about a study done on the topic. Something of course to keep in mind is to avoid sun burns.

Sunbathing 'boosts men's sex drives': Testosterone levels rise with Vitamin D increase

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/a...tosterone-levels-rise-Vitamin-D-increase.html

excerpt:

"...The new findings back up previous research that found an hour of sunshine can boost a man's testosterone by 69 per cent.

Testosterone is the most important male sexual hormone. In males it is mainly responsible for the development of the sex organs, the formation and maintenance of the typical male sexual characteristics, sperm production and the controlling of male desire.

Stimulated by UV radiation, 90 per cent of vitamin D in the body is produced by the skin.

An average vitamin D level of 30 nanograms per millilitre of blood (30 ng/ml) represents the scientific value from which vitamin D has a sufficiently positive effect.

Optimal values are between 40 and 60 ng/ml. "



From my personal experience obviously anabolics beat all...However DAA powder, vitamin d3 tablets and ZMA before bed leave me feeling great, recovering better and generally feeling like a mild dose of anabolics.
 
You wanna boost testosterone here are some easy things to help:

Oils in your diet, I try to chug a shot glass each, every day of coconut oil and olive oil (these are particularly helpful while cutting).

Brazil nuts.

Look into supps that block the conversion of test to estrogen (DIM is one, I'm sure there are more).

Lots of vitamin C, several thousand IU's per day.

ZMA
 
Go on www.ergo-log.com and do your research there on how to modify various hormone levels.

Plenty of reading material there.
 
I've never used TRT, so I can't compare, but SIXSTAR, Testosterone Booster seems to be effective. I'm not actually doing any levels testing, but I do notice increased energy.

I don't know how it works. It has some ginseng in it, but no caffeine. It is selling well; a lot of people like it.
 
