Can you really boost Testosterone from a supplement?

I've seen mentions on vitamin D helping boost testosterone levels. The mention on vitamin D though can be confusing, confusing in that it is mentioned in conjunction with sun exposure. We of course obtain most of our vitamin D3 from sun exposure, but other healthy compounds are made too when our skin is exposed to the energy of UV rays.You can read a little about that idea here, in this news paper article about a study done on the topic. Something of course to keep in mind is to avoid sun burns.Sunbathing 'boosts men's sex drives': Testosterone levels rise with Vitamin D increaseexcerpt:"...The new findings back up previous research that found an hour of sunshine can boost a man's testosterone by 69 per cent.Testosterone is the most important male sexual hormone. In males it is mainly responsible for the development of the sex organs, the formation and maintenance of the typical male sexual characteristics, sperm production and the controlling of male desire.Stimulated by UV radiation, 90 per cent of vitamin D in the body is produced by the skin.An average vitamin D level of 30 nanograms per millilitre of blood (30 ng/ml) represents the scientific value from which vitamin D has a sufficiently positive effect.Optimal values are between 40 and 60 ng/ml. "Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/a...ls-rise-Vitamin-D-increase.html#ixzz4G1cGmNeb Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter