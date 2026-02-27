Voodoo_Child906
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2004
- Messages
- 10,227
- Reaction score
- 5,203
When you decline the offer
Love Max, but this looked bad against Ilia.
Love Max, but this looked bad against Ilia.
Max was winning before getting caught, but y’all ain’t ready to have that conversation.
Max was winning before getting caught, but y’all ain’t ready to have that conversation.
You can't point at the center 3 seconds into round 1, that's not how that works.
Topuria has otherworldly power and unproven cardio. We don't know how it holds up over 5 rounds. It would be foolishness for Max to stand and trade with him in the pocket that early in the fight.
You can't point at the center 3 seconds into round 1, that's not how that works.
Topuria has otherworldly power and unproven cardio. We don't know how it holds up over 5 rounds. It would be foolishness for Max to stand and trade with him in the pocket that early in the fight.