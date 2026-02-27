Hot Take Can you really be the BMF Champ

When you decline the offer

8591593da1cc4b178294f6fcd6969741.gif


Love Max, but this looked bad against Ilia.
 
Max was winning before getting caught, but y’all ain’t ready to have that conversation.
 
You can't point at the center 3 seconds into round 1, that's not how that works.

Topuria has otherworldly power and unproven cardio. We don't know how it holds up over 5 rounds. It would be foolishness for Max to stand and trade with him in the pocket that early in the fight.
 
LeBron said:
Max was winning before getting caught, but y’all ain’t ready to have that conversation.
Definitely ready to have that conversation lol.

Max looked awesome and was winning some rounds. I don't think he won the first, but he could have. It was really close. But then I think he won the 2nd half of the 2nd enough to take the whole round. The 3rd he was losing clearly and then got KOd.

It was still a great effort by Max even though he got KOd.
 
Sticko said:
You can't point at the center 3 seconds into round 1, that's not how that works.

Topuria has otherworldly power and unproven cardio. We don't know how it holds up over 5 rounds. It would be foolishness for Max to stand and trade with him in the pocket that early in the fight.
We saw him hit hard over 5 rounds against Josh. His power was holding up well enough then.
 
Sticko said:
You can't point at the center 3 seconds into round 1, that's not how that works.

Topuria has otherworldly power and unproven cardio. We don't know how it holds up over 5 rounds. It would be foolishness for Max to stand and trade with him in the pocket that early in the fight.
He has stated that he is the best boxer in the UFC, if he really believes this and is truly the Baddest Muther Fucker out there then he has to accept the offer and prove it.

 
