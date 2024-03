Bornstarch said: How much would it impact your life is you cannot eat any type of bread, any type of rice and can't eat or drink anything with sugar? Would it be a huge deal or would it not affect you at all? Click to expand...

Takes 2 weeks to get used to it. Sugar is poison, cut it out of your diet. You will lose 5lbs per week. Happened to me. All the current metabolic diseases in society are from sugar and can totally be prevented. Focus on meat, vegetables, nuts and seeds, some fruit, little starch and no sugar. Try it, it will change your life.There is no essential carbohydrate in your diet required. High levels of insulin in the body are toxic.