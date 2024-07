Can you imagine living across the street from this

Just saw an event on FacebookIt's take place in the parking lot of a forsaken shopping center.It's... I guess a rave party?But they only gonna play one song for 12hrs straight.The song you ask?The Blade opening scene song...The thing isThey're residential building across the street from it.Can you imagine trying to sleep with this song playing on repeat all night ??I imagine neighbors going through 5 stage of griefs with this shit.1. DenialLol, i'm sure it's a joke2. Anger #%&$ this can't be fckng real3. BargainingMaybe they will play another song4. DepressionPlease, this have to stop5. AcceptanceBUUW WAP!!!BUUWAP-AP BUWAP-PAP!!!