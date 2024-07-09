Can you imagine living across the street from this

Just saw an event on Facebook

It's take place in the parking lot of a forsaken shopping center.

It's... I guess a rave party?
But they only gonna play one song for 12hrs straight.
The song you ask?
The Blade opening scene song...

The thing is
They're residential building across the street from it.
Can you imagine trying to sleep with this song playing on repeat all night ??

I imagine neighbors going through 5 stage of griefs with this shit.

1. Denial
Lol, i'm sure it's a joke
2. Anger
#%&$ this can't be fckng real
3. Bargaining
Maybe they will play another song
4. Depression
Please, this have to stop
5. Acceptance
BUUW WAP!!!
BUUWAP-AP BUWAP-PAP!!!



Screenshot_20240709-101516_Gallery.jpg
 
I'm gonna go in as Blade and break up the party

tumblr_n7k4tlkoh41r8lutfo1_500.gif
 
One time I played the Blade opening scene song for like 2 hours straight and my neighbors showed up and kicked my ass and threw my boombox in a river, and tbf I deserved it. 12 hours is basically begging for a mass shooting
 
