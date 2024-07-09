Can you imagine living across the street from this

Sonny Qc
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2016
- Messages
- 36,202
- Reaction score
- 41,198
Just saw an event on Facebook
It's take place in the parking lot of a forsaken shopping center.
It's... I guess a rave party?
But they only gonna play one song for 12hrs straight.
The song you ask?
The Blade opening scene song...
The thing is
They're residential building across the street from it.
Can you imagine trying to sleep with this song playing on repeat all night ??
I imagine neighbors going through 5 stage of griefs with this shit.
1. Denial
Lol, i'm sure it's a joke
2. Anger
#%&$ this can't be fckng real
3. Bargaining
Maybe they will play another song
4. Depression
Please, this have to stop
5. Acceptance
BUUW WAP!!!
BUUWAP-AP BUWAP-PAP!!!
It's take place in the parking lot of a forsaken shopping center.
It's... I guess a rave party?
But they only gonna play one song for 12hrs straight.
The song you ask?
The Blade opening scene song...
The thing is
They're residential building across the street from it.
Can you imagine trying to sleep with this song playing on repeat all night ??
I imagine neighbors going through 5 stage of griefs with this shit.
1. Denial
Lol, i'm sure it's a joke
2. Anger
#%&$ this can't be fckng real
3. Bargaining
Maybe they will play another song
4. Depression
Please, this have to stop
5. Acceptance
BUUW WAP!!!
BUUWAP-AP BUWAP-PAP!!!