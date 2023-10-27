  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Can you guys recomend a good channel about weapon tactics?

LeonardoBjj said:
- Thank you @Woldog
Click to expand...
I'm not sure if they are the type of content you're looking for, but they're about all I know for that kind of thing.

Though I 100% would not try any of the Detroit things in real life it'll get ya killed.
 
Woldog said:
I'm not sure if they are the type of content you're looking for, but they're about all I know for that kind of thing.

Though I 100% would not try any of the Detroit things in real life it'll get ya killed.
Click to expand...

- I will watch. I'm looking for videos describing how to enter a room, while reducing the oponent camp of view, how to move in a corredor without getting cornered.

Will use Azrael armour in Chicago:

345155f1cf71132f4e541e124eaa35ee.jpg
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- I will watch. I'm looking for videos describing how to enter a room, while reducing the oponent camp of view, how to move in a corredor without getting cornered.

Will use Azrael armour in Chicago:

345155f1cf71132f4e541e124eaa35ee.jpg
Click to expand...
There are a few operators that Garand Thumb hangs around with who might have videos like that. Administrative Results is one iirc.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Thank you, Man. I love watching those type of vídeos.
One thing that i noted while watching chinese action movies, it's that the guys hold their weapons right.
Click to expand...


Maybe they watch youtube too?



That said:

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,676
Messages
55,710,891
Members
174,908
Latest member
GBBOU

Share this page

Back
Top