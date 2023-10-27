Can you guys recomend a good channel about weapon tactics?

LeonardoBjj
- Used to watch the one bellow and another one that i dont rember the name.
https://www.youtube.com/@ufprogear
When it comes to people who know so much they'll bore you to death
https://www.youtube.com/@PaulHarrell
For guys who like to keep it funky fresh with occasional tactical videos
https://www.youtube.com/@GarandThumb
For tactics that will 100% not get you killed in Detroit
https://www.youtube.com/@DetroitThreatManagementCenter/videos
I'm not sure if they are the type of content you're looking for, but they're about all I know for that kind of thing.- Thank you @Woldog
I'm not sure if they are the type of content you're looking for, but they're about all I know for that kind of thing.
Though I 100% would not try any of the Detroit things in real life it'll get ya killed.
There are a few operators that Garand Thumb hangs around with who might have videos like that. Administrative Results is one iirc.- I will watch. I'm looking for videos describing how to enter a room, while reducing the oponent camp of view, how to move in a corredor without getting cornered.
Will use Azrael armour in Chicago:
- Thank you, Man. I love watching those type of vídeos.
One thing that i noted while watching chinese action movies, it's that the guys hold their weapons right.
Maybe they watch youtube too?
That said: