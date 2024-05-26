Can you guys figure out which KO this was?

So I was going to include it in another thread, but for the life of me I can’t remember the fighters involved or specifically where it happened.

The KO to me was quite memorable though.



From what I remember this was in the last a little bit 3-4 years (perhaps it was in the apex?)

I believe it was a white dude who might have been bald but I remember specifically he was fighting a Brazilian who was a high level Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt who was 38-40 years old



The fight ends via the BJJ black belt has full guard from the bottom, and the guy just stands up in guard, and throws 3 straight punches that land on the guys face, the first one stuns him, the next two bounce his head off of the ground (and there was very little space between the back of his head and the ground) it might have been a straight punch and then a couple hammer fists.



I remember you guys on the forums talking about this fight

saying the guy should retire and also “it is inexcusable for this guy to be a BJJ black belt and allow that to happen to himself”





Idk why but this ko was particularly brutal in my opinion and I don’t think I’ve ever seen it highlighted



I believe the weight class was either 170 or 185 but that could be wrong and it was a white dude vs a Brazilian dude