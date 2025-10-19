Can you do keto+fruits with high intensity mma training?

Depends how fat you are.

Generally once you're at a good weight for your frame and focused on performance one needs some carbs when training endurance sports, including mma.
 
shunyata said:
Not necessarily...higher VO2 max when fat adapted but I will use Karbolyn sometimes. Honestly I see no performance benefit at all
 
No shortcuts. Healthy food, hard training and reasonable good sleeps. No fad short cuts. Takes months and months to get in shape. Do it or look online for the next idea to avoid work. No magic tricks.
 
