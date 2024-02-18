Can you call the cops if you got assaulted at a fight gym?

I don't mean sparring, i mean two guys disagreeing with each other off the mats and one guy or gal throws a punch at the person. Can the cops be called or is it a safe zone considering where it took place?
 
Steveston said:
Gotcha i always wondered if a fight broke out off the mats and someone was getting attacked what to do.
Usually that person will get their ass kicked by more people, then thrown out. Unless it’s two regulars. People then could let them go at it until it gets to a point it needs to be broken up. But like any situation it depends on the circumstances. If it’s along the lines of a sucker punch, or one person does not want to fight and gets attacked, getting the police involved makes sense.
 
is this a what if scenarios or this happened to me and I need advice scenario?
 
Go to your car and get your guns or something. Mine are always on me because I curl a lot.
 
Yes it can be considered assault. But if the guy is liked in the gym you're going to look like the bad guy here
 
elreece said:
is this a what if scenarios or this happened to me and I need advice scenario?
Just curious i almost got into a real fight when sparring and heard stories of guys meeting up at a gym and settling business just always made me wonder what would the right thing to do if two guys got into a fight like at the bar.
 
If it happens outside the agreement of the training or competition then yes. ie if it's in sparring then not really and if it seems excessive perhaps it should be dealt with by the gym manager.
If someone belts you in the locker room, then yes. You may not earn the respect of the gym bros though.
 
