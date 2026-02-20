Strength/Mass Can you bench press more than the US Secretary Of Defense/War Pete Hegseth?

Devil's_Advocate

Silver Belt

Feb 13, 2006
10,695
11,594
The man bench pressed a rough 315 for a single.

Pentagon Pete Berates Son for Nearly Ruining Publicity Stunt

The defense secretary yelled at his son not to ruin his awesome workout video. In response to a video shared by the Navy Football team on X on Wednesday, which showed players working out in the weight...
Pentagon Pete Berates Son for Nearly Ruining Publicity Stunt​

Vic Verbalaitis
Thu, February 19, 2026 at 11:35 AM PST





Pentagon Pete Berates Son for Nearly Ruining Publicity Stunt

The defense secretary yelled at his son not to ruin his awesome workout video.

In response to a video shared by the Navy Football team on X on Wednesday, which showed players working out in the weight room, the Defense Department’s Rapid Response account shared a clip of Pete Hegseth trying to get in on the masculine action.

The Navy Football team shared a hype video of them working out in the weight room on Wednesday. / Navy Football/X

The post, showing the former Fox & Friends Weekend host with his 15-year-old son, Gunner, in the weight room, was captioned, “.@SECWAR CHECKING IN—”


“Alright, here we go. For the detail,” Hegseth, 45, said while preparing to bench press 315 pounds. “Three plates. Gunner on the spot. Long time coming. Let’s go.”

Pete Hegseth wore a camo shirt and maroon pants during his epic workout vid. / DOWReponse/X

Hegseth’s 15-year-old son from his second marriage, Gunner, stood behind the weight rack ready to assist if his dad was unable to lift the weight himself.

“Gotta keep the butt down. Gotta keep the butt down, if I can,” Hegseth said to himself, psyching himself up for his macho show of strength.

“Now, don’t lift—I got it,” he told his son as he put his hands in position on the barbell. “One, two, three!”

Hegseth wore a compression sleeve on his upper left arm during the bench press video. / DOWResponse/X

As he lifts the barbell off the rack, Hegseth continues to tell his son not to touch it, affirming, “I’ve got it, I’ve got it.”


The defense secretary dropped the bar down, bouncing it off his chest and pushing it back up toward the rack as his butt indeed lifts to support his efforts. As he nears the height to rest the bar back on the rack, he snaps at Gunner as he reaches to help.

“Don’t touch it!” he exclaims, before lifting it up the rest of the way to rack the bar to clear one rep. “Yeah! There we go, haaa!”


The Trump appointee’s obsession with appearing masculine is no secret, thanks to his frequent public displays of physical strength.

Last month, far-right influencer Laura Loomer thirsted over the thrice-married defense secretary as he led a public exercise with ROTC cadets at UCLA.

Hegseth recently worked out with recruits at UCLA, collapsing the distance between civilian leadership and combat bodies—the chiseled jaw, flexed biceps as visual language of fitness-as-authority—staging himself as physically present as he sweated it out alongside future soldiers. / Heather Diehl / Getty Images

Loomer, 32, called attention to Hegseth’s workout attire of “gym shorts and a T-shirt in the freezing cold,” saying that was “one of the reasons” Army recruitment is at a record high.


Hegseth has previously shamed “fat troops” and called for new military fitness requirements, taking another opportunity to pat himself on the back over his physique.

“Frankly, it’s tiring to look out at combat formations or really any formation and see fat troops,” he said during an address to top military officials in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30. “If the Secretary of War can do regular hard PT, so can every member of our joint force.”

Hegseth's sons with his second wife, Samantha Deering: Gunner, Peter, and Rex. / Pete Hegseth/Instagram

The defense secretary has three children from his second marriage to Samantha Deering and one from his third marriage to his mistress and former Fox News colleague, Jennifer Hegseth (née Rauchet). Jennifer also has three kids from a previous marriage.

Among his children with Deering are Gunner, 15, Peter, 13, and Rex, 10. His daughter with Jennifer is eight-year-old Gwendolyn."
My best bench press performances are 225 pounds for 12 reps and 295 for a one rep max.

I don't really care that much about the bench as long as it's not abnormally low. It's all about squat and power clean for me.

People's obsession with the bench press is so average joe. I think people should instead be obsessed about their totals instead of the bench.
 
My best was 250 x1, but I was only trying 250 for the first time and it was super easy so in hindsight I shouldn't have racked it because I think I could have done two which would put me at about 275 x1 in high school.
 
Baby Hanma said:
My best bench press performances are 225 pounds for 12 reps and 295 for a one rep max.

I don't really care that much about the bench as long as it's not abnormally low. It's all about squat and power clean for me.

People's obsession with the bench press is so average joe. I think people should instead be obsessed about their totals instead of the bench.
with all due respect: bench press measures strength in all the muscles people who don't lift care about. sadly the general public doesn't care much for well developed male legs.
 
godhatesacoward said:
with all due respect: bench press measures strength in all the muscles people who don't lift care about. sadly the general public doesn't care much for well developed male legs.
I don't really care about the general public anyway. Most people are stupid.
 
Baby Hanma said:
You're a juicer. PED users get injured way more often than naturals.

Don't feel bad, Mister Cheater. Lmao
Also… I do steroids for the scientific aspects . I’m not trying to compete with anyone

I like learning about the endocrine system and the challenge of maintaining a balanced hormone profile. Brain over brawn
 
Baby Hanma said:
My best bench press performances are 225 pounds for 12 reps and 295 for a one rep max.

I don't really care that much about the bench as long as it's not abnormally low. It's all about squat and power clean for me.

People's obsession with the bench press is so average joe. I think people should instead be obsessed about their totals instead of the bench.
I don't accept that. You appear to have the perfect build for a 400+ bench press. I think you could also get your OHP quite high.

Baby Hanma said:
You're a juicer. PED users get injured way more often than naturals.

Don't feel bad, Mister Cheater. Lmao
Who's he cheating when he doesn't compete in any sport? He's also open about it so he's not misleading anyone unlike some online influencers and celebrities.
 
Baby Hanma said:
My best bench press performances are 225 pounds for 12 reps and 295 for a one rep max.

I don't really care that much about the bench as long as it's not abnormally low. It's all about squat and power clean for me.

People's obsession with the bench press is so average joe. I think people should instead be obsessed about their totals instead of the bench.
L everyone knows what you should do dude

Lose 60 pounds and then bulk for 2 years
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
L everyone knows what you should do dude

Lose 60 pounds and then bulk for 2 years
Occasional extreme fasting and regular low carb days are just not enough nowadays for me. Doctor prescribed me Ozempic. I'll be losing weight soon and she's optimistic it would work out because I lift weights and I watch what I eat (at least occasionally).
 
Baby Hanma said:
Occasional extreme fasting and regular low carb days are just not enough nowadays for me. Doctor prescribed me Ozempic. I'll be losing weight soon and she's optimistic it would work out because I lift weights and I watch what I eat (at least occasionally).
Nexaph. Tirz is here https://nexaph.com/product/nxp-2p-10-vials-kit/

It’s a code name.. might be cheaper unless you got insurance coverage
 
Baby Hanma said:
My best bench press performances are 225 pounds for 12 reps and 295 for a one rep max.

I don't really care that much about the bench as long as it's not abnormally low. It's all about squat and power clean for me.

People's obsession with the bench press is so average joe. I think people should instead be obsessed about their totals instead of the bench.
I'm not buying that. I don't believe your numbers.
 
Baby Hanma said:
Occasional extreme fasting and regular low carb days are just not enough nowadays for me. Doctor prescribed me Ozempic. I'll be losing weight soon and she's optimistic it would work out because I lift weights and I watch what I eat (at least occasionally).
Doing drugs / medication to lose weight. Just grind to lose it. Meds are all with side effects and unhealthy.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Also… I do steroids for the scientific aspects . I’m not trying to compete with anyone

I like learning about the endocrine system and the challenge of maintaining a balanced hormone profile. Brain over brawn
Or, you can also have a passion for health, longevity, and strength training and be an advocate for drug free sports instead of being another Rich Piana.

You used steroids because you couldn't bench a measly 225 without them. You showed the before and after pics.

Natural powerlifting is a lost art. Everyone cheats. You're mediocre.
 
Baby Hanma said:
Or, you can also have a passion for health, longevity, and strength training and be an advocate for drug free sports instead of being another Rich Piana.

You used steroids because you couldn't bench a measly 225 without them. You showed the before and after pics.

Natural powerlifting is a lost art. Everyone cheats. You're mediocre.
I benched 275 for 1.. I did 17 reps dumb bell OHP at 140 pounds and I looked like this. I actually was of comparable strength to you except much leaner. And I did it faster too. Here I am at 205 pounds. I was almost as strong as I am now funny enough. I took lifting more seriously as a natty
 
