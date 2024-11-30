News Can you believe Yushin Okami is still fighting?

And just won the Shooto title!

Shooto - Professional Shooto 2024 Vol. 8

Shooto - Professional Shooto 2024 Vol. 8 pits Yushin Thunder Okami vs Jae Young MMA Panda Kim fight in Korakuen Hall, Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan on Nov 30, 2024.
Yushin was never the best of the best but I always admired his style.

And if things were different, he'd be the real Japanese sexy. Sexykami.
 
I came to post the same thread. Okami has such an incredible resume. I'm always surprised to see him win in the last 10 years - I thought his chin was completely shot for at least that amount of time.



Also interesting: the belt in question has been vacant for over 12 years!
 
All I know is that dude is a huge middleweight. If you saw him in street clothes you'd swear he was a heavyweight.
 
