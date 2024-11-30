WillyWarminski
And just won the Shooto title!
Yushin was never the best of the best but I always admired his style.
And if things were different, he'd be the real Japanese sexy. Sexykami.
Shooto - Professional Shooto 2024 Vol. 8
Shooto - Professional Shooto 2024 Vol. 8 pits Yushin Thunder Okami vs Jae Young MMA Panda Kim fight in Korakuen Hall, Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan on Nov 30, 2024.
www.sherdog.com
