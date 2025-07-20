  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Can you be too jacked?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
825
Reaction score
645
For reference people say “bro women like a guy who’s nice and lean. Not too jacked”

That is the prompt we are responding to.

I don’t think so. If you’re willing to smile more and make people feel comfortable..

BUT.. for online dating I do feel it might be different. Because women are taking a shot in the dark.. they don’t want to take that chance with a big violent looking motherfucker

So that’s my answer —- too jacked in real life? No. Online dating? Possibly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PBAC
Social CHATgpts most annoying quirk is that it thinks it's smarter than you and most people let it be
2 3
Replies
42
Views
852
Joe Mama
Joe Mama

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,243
Messages
57,589,647
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top