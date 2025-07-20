Can you be too jacked?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 825
- Reaction score
- 645
For reference people say “bro women like a guy who’s nice and lean. Not too jacked”
That is the prompt we are responding to.
I don’t think so. If you’re willing to smile more and make people feel comfortable..
BUT.. for online dating I do feel it might be different. Because women are taking a shot in the dark.. they don’t want to take that chance with a big violent looking motherfucker
So that’s my answer —- too jacked in real life? No. Online dating? Possibly
That is the prompt we are responding to.
I don’t think so. If you’re willing to smile more and make people feel comfortable..
BUT.. for online dating I do feel it might be different. Because women are taking a shot in the dark.. they don’t want to take that chance with a big violent looking motherfucker
So that’s my answer —- too jacked in real life? No. Online dating? Possibly