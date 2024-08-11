Relationship Can you be sexually attracted to someone just by their personality alone?

Can you be sexually attracted to someone just by their personality alone?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'm talking about people who you don't usually find remotely attractive at all, but their personality is a level 100.

Can you be sexually attracted to that person to some degree? Or you have to have some sort of visual attraction?

Or the personality makes the person looks more sexually attractive? Is that what happens?

Through my experience it's very rare if or never. But I guess there is a possibility but very slim.
 
