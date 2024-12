Stop being codependent...



Their shit is exactly that - THEIRS.



Whether its through no fault of their own, or self inflicted - THEY are the ones responsible to getting "Okay".



There is no emotion that you can emote hard enough to change their situation, them, or anything around them.



The only person you have even remote control of is YOU.

Focus on YOU first and foremost, and you will learn to be okay even when others arent.