I was told by my personal psychic in 2022 that my girlfriend is a daddys girl, he also gave a description of her looks that is to say . quite interesting... He also said shes Grace Jones crazy and 5'8



I met a girl who's 5'8 who in a fit at work pulled the plug on an ice cream fridge and asked me to hand them out for free.



That was very Grace Jones-ish to me...



Now what about daddy? Her father goes into work and talks to her while she is being emotionally distant. I am standing behind them watching it all.



But.... she shows me a few weeks later a text message with 5 hearts sent to her daddy.



So Im confused.



My psychic is very cocky about how precise and accurate he is. He says about "85% accurate."