Can you be a completely authentic person?

Can you be a completely authentic person?

  • Yes.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,413
Reaction score
51,059
There is no perfect person, so I doubt anyone can be completely authentic all their life.

It's just not possible, there will always be mistakes of flaws in your character.

Even the more purest people you believe have a dark side.

It's just human nature.
 
Why say "completely"? I think it's impossible.

We're all somewhat authentic and anyone who makes the effort to be authentic instead of phoney or pretentious deserves the moniker of being called authentic.

IMO
 
The Big Babou said:
Why say "completely"? I think it's impossible.

We're all somewhat authentic and anyone who makes the effort to be authentic instead of phoney or pretentious deserves the moniker of being called authentic.

IMO
Click to expand...

Well said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Movies Name a movie that completely ruined you.
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
ssBaldy
ssBaldy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,444
Messages
57,339,942
Members
175,653
Latest member
CoconutHead

Share this page

Back
Top