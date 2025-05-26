Can you be a completely authentic person?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,413
- Reaction score
- 51,059
There is no perfect person, so I doubt anyone can be completely authentic all their life.
It's just not possible, there will always be mistakes of flaws in your character.
Even the more purest people you believe have a dark side.
It's just human nature.
It's just not possible, there will always be mistakes of flaws in your character.
Even the more purest people you believe have a dark side.
It's just human nature.