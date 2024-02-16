Can we Stop with The "Next" Conor Mcgregor silliness???

Lionheart7167
Every time a fighter is slightly exciting, produces a great knockout, or uses his mouth to promote himself or a fight, they are called the next Conor.
Currently it's Topuria, Garry, Sean O'Malley, Paddy, etc. Hell, I've even heard broadcasters called Joe Pfyfer, Ricky Simon and Alexander Hernandez the "next" Conor.
I don't care if you love or hate Conor, but the dude is clearly a 1 of 1.
No. Topuria is not a megastar, and neither is Sean, and neither is Garry.
We will know when we have our next mega stars.
Currently there is no other Conor.
