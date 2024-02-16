Can we Stop with The "Next" Conor Mcgregor silliness???

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
599
Reaction score
715
Every time a fighter is slightly exciting, produces a great knockout, or uses his mouth to promote himself or a fight, they are called the next Conor.
Currently it's Topuria, Garry, Sean O'Malley, Paddy, etc. Hell, I've even heard broadcasters called Joe Pfyfer, Ricky Simon and Alexander Hernandez the "next" Conor.
I don't care if you love or hate Conor, but the dude is clearly a 1 of 1.

No. Topuria is not a megastar, and neither is Sean, and neither is Garry.

We will know when we have our next mega stars.

Currently there is no other Conor.
 
ilias-such-a-mcgregor-wannabe-and-its-soo-cringe-v0-0tqginvciyic1.jpeg


There’s a thousand yous there’s only one of me
 
Topuira has already surpassed McGregor in terms of popularity and accomplishments into the cage.
 
It’s funny the barometer for polarizing fighter is Conor McGregor. The guy who punches old men, attacks competitors with dollys, has numerous sexual assault allegations, and hasn’t won a relevant fight in years.

When you got guys like GSP who was also a two division champ, also a low level movie star, an all time sportsman in an out of the cage, and well liked by media.
…not to mention he believes in aliens and the guy loves dinosaurs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Whose the biggest PPV draw in the UFC? Aside from Conor & Izzy
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
JudoJabs
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,501
Messages
55,085,483
Members
174,595
Latest member
KillaKing00

Share this page

Back
Top