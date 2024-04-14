Can we stop with the greatest KO of all time stuff

treelo
It was a great ending to a good fight, but the best KO of all time, GTFO
Holloway in nearly every single fight he has points to the ground and stands and bangs at the end, he was bound to get a finish one day
Waiting for the idiotic "salt" comments when i really don't give a shit about either fighter , granted it was a good win for the guy though, seems to have by far the best stand up in the UFC
