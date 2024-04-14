Can we stop with the greatest KO of all time stuff

It was a great ending to a good fight, but the best KO of all time, GTFO

Holloway in nearly every single fight he has points to the ground and stands and bangs at the end, he was bound to get a finish one day

Waiting for the idiotic "salt" comments when i really don't give a shit about either fighter , granted it was a good win for the guy though, seems to have by far the best stand up in the UFC
 
Salty
 
I'm with the OP. Holloway was in control the vast majority of the fight, and was up on the cards. Same reason I've never thought all that much about DJ vs Borg.

Not even remotely comparable to something like Yair/KZ where Yair needed the finish to win.
 
Yair's elbow og KZ was still better imo.
 
It's probably not (to give one example of a KO I'd probably put above it is Weidman/Silva), but it was certainly memorable and one could make an argument for it.

The stage, him being up comfortably, very dangerous opponent, BMF belt, 300k on the line. It was fucking incredible.

There's really nothing out of line about claiming it's the greatest.
 
Dam!! A 2001 account being so salty! If that fight did not entertain you, you should not be on this forum.
 
It was a lucky KO, and those types of kos don’t impress me. I prefer skilful kos like McGregor vs aldo, or masvidal vs askren.
 
We all have different criteria I guess. It wasn't the sort of clutch KO that you're talking about, but a KO can be great in a variety of ways. This one was great because:

- Max was considered a big underdog by most fans, going up a weight class vs a legit top contender
- Max is known as a volume guy with no power
- It happened in a dying seconds throwdown on top of the monster drink decal

It was very high drama, which let's face it, is what makes a KO stand out. The fact that Max didn't even have to roll the dice like that makes it even more special.
 
I blame Rogan for this, when it comes to MMA. For years he's been talking about everything and everyone being "the greatest of all time" and it somehow became the norm. Everything must be "the greatest" as soon as it happens.

It was a beautiful moment and got me and my son jumping like madmen in 5 AM, I was convinced Holloway would get hurt badly in this one. There were better moments before and there will be even better in the future. No need to get butthurt either way, just enjoy the great ones while they're still around. Max being one them, of course.
 
I don't really see how you can be a fan of MMA and not give a shit about Max Holloway or Justin Gaethje.
 
