Can we stop with the greatest KO of all time stuff

I blame Rogan for this, when it comes to MMA. For years he's been talking about everything and everyone being "the greatest of all time" and it somehow became the norm. Everything must be "the greatest" as soon as it happens.



It was a beautiful moment and got me and my son jumping like madmen in 5 AM, I was convinced Holloway would get hurt badly in this one. There were better moments before and there will be even better in the future. No need to get butthurt either way, just enjoy the great ones while they're still around. Max being one them, of course.